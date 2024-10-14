Walmart offers jobs and pays up to $200,000 per year: Application Requirements

Walmart It is one of the largest companies in the world with Presence in 28 countries and more than 11 thousand branches, But also with a superior workforce 2 million and 200 thousand employees around the world.

Just in USA, Walmart It has stores in all 50 states and Offers competitive salaries Paying more than double the federal minimum wage to its frontline partners.

Walmart employees in the US can earn more than $17.50 per hourThis is a much higher number than the $7.25 set forth in the country’s federal labor laws; But there are workers who may receive their salaries according to their degree of specialization Up to 200 thousand dollars annually.





“In recent years, We have introduced higher paying roles in our storesWe have increased the salaries of more than a million frontline employees and We are investing in clearer career paths “Which gives associates more room to increase their pay as they build their careers here,” Walmart outlines its labor policies,

Highest paying walmart jobs

One of the highest paying positions in Walmart It is that Participating ophthalmologist Offering a salary ranging between $100,000 and $200,000 annually with the tasks of providing ophthalmology care to patients and Prescribe medications to continue treatment, But it is necessary to meet certain requirements to fill the vacant position.

Doctorate in Optometry from an accredited university

A certificate or good reputation in the state where you practice

– Experience with electronic medical records systems

Willingness to adopt new equipment technologies and advanced devices

Experience in treating and managing eye diseases

Senior engineering manager

The salary ranges between 159 thousand and 230 thousand dollars annually

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Computer Systems, Software Engineering or related fields

– 5 years of experience in software engineering or related field

2 years of supervisory experience

Senior Data Analytics Manager

The salary ranges between 125 thousand and 210 thousand dollars annually

6+ years as a professional in Business Intelligence or related positions

6+ years of experience working on Tableau Desktop or deploying on Tableu Server