Walmart is preparing to close more stores in July

The largest retail chain in the United States, Walmart In recent years, it has decided to close several of its locations mainly due to “poor performance of its stores,” In addition to the increase in retail theft and the shift to online selling.

Although 2022 was the year the chain saw the highest number of store closings, whether in 2023 or this year, The decision stands and many of its locations in various states of the country are closing their doors.

The company, through several statements, expressed its gratitude to customers and also stated that workers will be transferred to other stores if they wish.

List of Walmart stores closing this year:

San Diego (2121 Imperial Street): This site has been closed since February 9th.

El Cajon, CA (605 Fletcher Pkwy): It closed on February 9. “We are grateful to the customers who have given us the honor of serving them at our stores in San Diego and El Cajon,” Walmart spokesman Brian Little said in a statement.

Columbus, Ohio (3579 S. High St.): This site closed on February 16th. “We are grateful to the customers who have given us the honor of serving them at our store on High Street in Columbus,” Little said. This store had 180 employees.

West Covina, CA (2753 E. Eastland Center Dr.): It closed on March 29, and had 237 employees. “Although our core business is strong, this store has not performed as well as we expected,” a statement said.

Towson, MD (1238 Butte Hill Road): This store closed on April 5 due to poor performance.

Granite Bay, CA (4080 Douglas Blvd): It closed on April 12 of this year. “We will continue to serve you at any of the other seven locations in the region, on walmart.com and by delivering to your home or business,” said Alicia Unger, Walmart’s director of communications.

Milwaukee, WI (7025 W. Main Street): It closed on May 17. In a statement, Kelsey Buhl, Walmart’s director of corporate communications for media relations, said in response to the closure: “We are grateful to the customers who have given us the honor of serving them.”

Fremont, CA (40580 Albury Street): It closed on May 24. “We are grateful to the customers who have given us the honor of serving them at our Walmart store at 40580 Albrae Street,” a Walmart spokesperson said.

Aurora, Colorado (10400 E Colfax Ave.): It closed on June 7. In light of the closure, Pohl noted, “We took into account many factors, including current and expected financial performance, location, population, customer needs, and proximity to other nearby stores when making these difficult decisions.”

Dunwoody, Georgia (4725 Ashford Road Dunwoody): It will close on July 12.

Marietta, Georgia (3101 Roswell Road): It will close on July 12. “Wal-Mart serves customers at 213 stores and Sam’s Clubs in Georgia, and we employ more than 65,000 employees in the state,” a Walmart spokesperson said.

Despite the closure, this year Walmart will seek to continue expansion in a statement dated January 31 of this year, The retail chain confirmed that it plans to open a total of 12 stores in 2024 in various locations in the country.according to Walmart CEO John Furner.

