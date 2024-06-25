June 25, 2024

Walmart has the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in an amazing promotion

Roger Rehbein June 25, 2024 1 min read

Features of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra phone sold by Walmart

he Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Who sells Walmart Priced at $1,008.88, it has 256GB of memory and is unlocked for use with any carrier. In addition, it has a 200-megapixel camera and comes in different colors.

According to Walmart’s description, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra can do things like:

  • Change the search method
  • Get translated from other languages ​​in real time
  • Smarter notes, with Falaxy AI, which allows you to summarize, format and translate texts
  • Better illumination in dark environments
  • Best photo camera and photo editor
  • A more powerful phone
  • Slow motion memories
  • I prefer writing
  • Better image and video quality for gaming and streaming
  • Fast and easy copying

Since Walmart They explained that once the purchase is delivered, there are 30 days to change the phone Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra If this is a problem. In this way, the supermarket tries to keep all its customers happy.

See also  iPhone 16 Pro Max will have the best battery life in iPhone history

