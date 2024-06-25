Walmart has the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in an amazing promotion

image.png

Features of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra phone sold by Walmart

he Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Who sells Walmart Priced at $1,008.88, it has 256GB of memory and is unlocked for use with any carrier. In addition, it has a 200-megapixel camera and comes in different colors.

According to Walmart’s description, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra can do things like:

Change the search method

Get translated from other languages ​​in real time

Smarter notes, with Falaxy AI, which allows you to summarize, format and translate texts

Better illumination in dark environments

Best photo camera and photo editor

A more powerful phone

Slow motion memories

I prefer writing

Better image and video quality for gaming and streaming

Fast and easy copying

Since Walmart They explained that once the purchase is delivered, there are 30 days to change the phone Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra If this is a problem. In this way, the supermarket tries to keep all its customers happy.