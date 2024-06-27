Wall Street closes “optimistic” awaiting the publication of economic indicators – El Financiero

Boards within the New York Stock Exchange ended with Green numbersas investors continued to digest the latest comments from Federal Reserve officials and while they waited for the release of economic indicators such as personal consumption expenditures inflation, as well as inflation expectations. GDPR review tomorrow.

And he drove the gains Nasdaq With 0.49 percent, at 17805.16 whole numbers, followed by a rise of 0.16 percent in the case of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which reached 39127.80 units, and an advance of only 0.04 percent for the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, which closed at 5 thousand 477.90 points.

On the other side of the world, the Asian negotiations left the Nikkei 225 in Japan ahead by 1.26 percent at 39,667.07 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index in China ended at 2,972.52 units, up by 0.76 percent. After it was reported that Beijing will ease requirements for home purchases in order to boost the real estate sector.

locally, Both stock positions ended lower The Stellar Index of the Mexican Stock Exchange, S&P/BMV IPC, rose 0.26 percent, reaching 52,468.01 points, while the FTSE-BIVA Institutional Stock Exchange Index lost 0.27 percent at 1,073.57 units.

Oil prices

Oil prices received positive variances at the end of operations, despite the increase in US crude oil reserves by 3.59 million barrels, according to Energy Information Administration records.

West Texas Intermediate crude was up 0.09 percent at $80.90 a barrel, while Brent was up 0.29 percent at $85.26 a barrel.