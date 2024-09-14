September 14, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Walgreens to pay 6 million to resolve allegations it submitted false claims to Medicaid and other programs

Walgreens to pay $106 million to resolve allegations it submitted false claims to Medicaid and other programs

Zera Pearson September 14, 2024 1 min read

Washington. Walgreens It agreed to pay $106 million to settle lawsuits alleging that the pharmacy chain submitted false payment claims to government health programs for prescriptions that were never filled.

The settlement was announced Friday to resolve lawsuits filed in New Mexico, Texas and Florida on behalf of three people who worked in Walgreens’ pharmacy operations. The lawsuits were filed under a provision of the False Claims Act, which allows individuals to file lawsuits on behalf of the U.S. government and participate in recovering money, the Justice Department said. The drugstore chain was accused of submitting false payment claims to medical care, medical aid and other federal health care programs between 2009 and 2020 for prescriptions that were processed but never collected.

  1. Unusual Case: Man Spends Five Hours in Pharmacy Bathroom, Consumes Everything Without Paying

Settlement documents say Walgreens cooperated with the investigation and improved its electronic management system to prevent these issues from happening again.

Walgreens said in a statement that due to a software error, the chain inadvertently billed some government programs for a relatively small number of prescriptions that patients filled but never received.

“We corrected the error, reported the issue to the government, and voluntarily returned all overpayments,” Walgreens said in a statement.

When the agreement was reached, the chain did not admit legal liability in these cases.

See also  The “most wanted” whiskey in the world is sold for US$2.7 million

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

They will build a new apartment building in Santa Elena.
3 min read

They will build a new apartment building in Santa Elena.

September 14, 2024 Zera Pearson
Ticket expires September 15th.
2 min read

Ticket expires September 15th.

August 29, 2024 Zera Pearson
Labor Day 2024: These Are the Products Target Is Offering at a Discount in the US | Beskapital
1 min read

Labor Day 2024: These Are the Products Target Is Offering at a Discount in the US | Beskapital

August 29, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

WhatsApp has been converted and you will no longer need to have an account with them, and you will be able to talk from other apps.
3 min read

WhatsApp has been converted and you will no longer need to have an account with them, and you will be able to talk from other apps.

September 14, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Australian PM slams Elon Musk for calling his government ‘fascist’
2 min read

Australian PM slams Elon Musk for calling his government ‘fascist’

September 14, 2024 Phyllis Ward
US Embassy in Havana reports on new documents
2 min read

US Embassy in Havana reports on new documents

September 14, 2024 Winston Hale
Walgreens to pay $106 million to resolve allegations it submitted false claims to Medicaid and other programs
1 min read

Walgreens to pay $106 million to resolve allegations it submitted false claims to Medicaid and other programs

September 14, 2024 Zera Pearson