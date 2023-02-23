Wal-Mart Closing: Abandoned Stores in the US | the pictures

Walmart has been closed for the past few monthsdozen in the United States for various reasons, Mainly derived from the epidemic that occurred two years ago, adding the low sales in some, others will be closed soon in Florida, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico.

The crisis of inflation and theft and its impact on the distribution chain are some of The factors that determined the decision to close the above-mentioned stores, But they weren’t the only ones in other years, others have already closed.

Related news

There are some Pictures and videos of what abandoned shops look likeWhat were once very busy stores are today just warehouses where you can see the loneliness, the darkness, the empty shelves filled with the dust and cobwebs of the passage of time.

Urban explorers have shared photos of their abandoned Walmart

In some of the photos, the sections of what was once a busy department store, Today it looks creepy.

Notably, the entry For these places it is not recommended for safetysince someone could be inside or over time also through the infrastructure, something might fall on your head, plus these types of places block entry.

inside United States anywhere else he lived Stores closed, but the company has around 11,000 stores worldwide under 65 brands in 28 countries.

Wal-Mart closing in the US is nothing new. But it is not the only company affected by the crisis, There are others like CVS, Macy’s, and Bed Bath & Beyond among other things.

It seems that Wal-Mart is not having its best momentBut the truth is, the decision has been made Close the shopalso You are actually programming the other’s unlockThe brand remains strong in the competition supermarkets in the United States And in other countries where the brand is present.