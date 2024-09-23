Waiting for Bottega Veneta in Milan, Madonna is spotted at the Dolce & Gabbana show

Text size





While waiting for the Bottega Veneta show on Saturday, under the artistic direction of Matthieu Blasi, Madonna unexpectedly attended the Dolce & Gabbana event at Milan Fashion Week, which is coming to an end.

Madonna appeared sitting in the front row during the show, covered by a veil that barely allowed her face to be seen.

The collection was, in effect, a tribute from the Italian brand to the pop star. All the models wore blonde wigs, some wore pointed corsets, while others wore black men’s tuxedos adorned with suspenders.

Starting at 8:00 p.m. (6:00 p.m. GMT), the spotlight will be on the Bottega Veneta fashion show.

Founded in 1966 in Vicenza, Veneto, this house known for its leather goods and craftsmanship joined the Kering group in 2001 and is going through a good period, while Gucci, the group’s first flagship, is facing a major challenge. Sales are down 20%.

However, Gucci achieved sales of 4.1 billion euros (about 4.6 billion dollars) in the first half, while Bottega Veneta achieved 836 million euros in the same period.

A drop in the ocean of Kering, but with its own importance and unique vision of fashion.

Bottega Veneta is characterised by its highly exclusive play, under the artistic direction of Matthieu Blazy, who arrived at the luxury brand at the end of 2021.

The French-Belgian, who lives between Antwerp and Milan, began his career as a men’s designer for Raf Simons before joining Maison Martin Margiela.

After passing through Celine and Calvin Klein, he was finally asked to run Bottega Veneta ready-to-wear.

Its vision is based on the strength of the know-how and craftsmanship of the Venice House.

The materials used flirt with optical illusions and distinctive pieces, such as the denim-look trousers made of calfskin that sell in stores for 5,200 euros.

The brand has gained prestige in recent years through avant-garde decisions, such as the absence of logos on products.

Blazy favors the signature “intrecciato,” the house’s famous braided leather signature, or “nodo,” a large brass bow attached to bags, shoes, and other accessories.

And the strategic absence of social media. In 2021, the house deleted its Instagram account, which had millions of followers. Instead, its fans took over the unofficial “newbottega” account so they wouldn’t miss any of the brand’s news.

The luxury house multiplies its “artistic” initiatives, such as publishing a fan magazine every six months, with limited circulation and distributed in droplets and in faded but free in stores. The magazine has become a cult item since its first issue and once it hits stores it sells out in less than an hour.

A lover of contemporary art and design, Matthieu Blasi nurtures the brand’s projects by working with photographers, artists and designers.

It also carries out important collaborations that are announced on the day of the shows, such as the 400 different chairs by the Italian designer Gaetano Pesci – who died in April – or the reinterpretation of the Cabanon Taboré by Le Corbusier in 1952 with Cassina for the occasion. From the House’s Winter 24 fashion show.

The recent opening of Palazzo Van Axel in Venice will welcome exclusive Bottega Veneta clients to discover the brand’s universe in a renovated palace in the heart of La Serenísima.

Customers will have personalized services such as the ability to choose from luxury leathers not available in the store, or to order unique pieces.

The palace will also host special exhibitions and projects, and in November the high jewellery collection will be on display.