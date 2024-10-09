Visa Lottery 2026: You have until November 5 to participate in the USA permanent residency lottery | United States | Check here | RPPUSA

We tell you all about this amazing opportunity that you can apply to get many benefits USA.

Register for Visa lottery 2026 to USA It is open from October 2 and interested parties have until November 5 to apply.

The Diversity Visa Program, organized by the U.S. Department of State, offers 55,000 visas annually Green cardsor permanent residency cards, through a lottery among applicants.

How much does the 2026 visa lottery participation process cost?

he The process is free No payment is required to participate. However, those who are chosen must Pay $330 for visa processing At the relevant embassy or consulate.

To apply you need Meet certain requirements: Be a citizen of a country with a low rate of immigration to the United States in the past five years, have completed high school education, and have two years of work experience in a skilled occupation. Citizens of countries such as Mexico, Venezuela, Cuba and Colombia, among others, are not eligible for this edition.

The results of the lottery will be published in May 2025. Those selected will receive detailed instructions on the steps they must follow to continue their immigration process.