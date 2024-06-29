Visa for Venezuelans in Peru | Starting July 2, Venezuelan citizens will be required to present a visa and passport to enter Peru | Formalities

Decision from Migrations It stipulates that, for the purposes of immigration control upon entry into Peru, Venezuelan citizens must present a current ordinary passport of their country and the corresponding visa, granted by a consular office of Peru.

Since July 2, citizens have become Venezuela Those who want to enter the national territory must have A valid regular passport And Peru visain accordance with the provisions National Immigration Control AuthorityWe will tell you more details about the regulations and some additional scopes.

the Resolution No. 000121-2024-MigrationsIt was published today, Thursday, in the Legal Standards Bulletin of the Official Gazette. Peruvian manIt provides for the presentation of various documents to Venezuelan citizens for immigration control upon entry into the national territory.

What does the rule that requires a visa for Venezuelans entering Peru say?

The rule that repeals Resolution No. 000177-2019-Migrations Dated June 12, 2019, it states that for temporary immigration status and resident immigration status, a valid ordinary Venezuelan passport is required and visa Interview, granted to the Consular Office of Peru.

Only for resident immigration status, a valid regular Venezuelan passport is needed visa Current humanitarian aid, granted by the Consular Office of Peru.

In addition, the resolution provides that applications for change of migratory status will be accepted only once for Venezuelans whose passports have expired, provided that their last entry into the country was before July 2, 2024, that they remain in the national territory, and that they must comply with the other requirements and conditions inherent in each procedure.

Likewise, it is stipulated that the Directorates of Technical Administration, Immigration Control and Immigration Registration and Control shall, where necessary and within the scope of their powers, issue provisions supplementary to the provisions of this decision.

This decision shall come into effect five calendar days after the date of its publication in the Official Gazette. Peruvian man“The specified standard.

What will happen to Venezuelan citizens who do not have a visa and are already in Peru?

It is worth noting that the said decision did not specify any details about this. However, Legislative Decree No. 1582 Explains the departure of all foreigners who The persistence time limit has been exceeded And the? You have not organized the paperwork for your residence. In addition, citizens who attempt to provide authorities with false documents in order to get the green light for their immigration status will also be expelled.