VIRAL TIKTOK | He quit his job over a call and thousands of users praise his decision | Widely

Unusual and radical. A young man made an unusual call that was recorded on a clip, and he became viral video from tik tok. We refer to a post detailing the exact moment the user made a hamza (Tweet embed) leaves his job over the phone. The photos have more than 500 thousand copies.

Getting a job in good conditions is complicated. For this reason, some people are forced to settle for low-paying temporary jobs. Apparently humzazafarbnb He was in this difficult situation for a long time.

However, the day came when Hamza decided to call his boss to inform a personal decision. “I just wanted to call you and… give you two weeks today.”Refers to the protagonist. “Well, may I ask why?”says the person on the other side of the line, as detailed Daily dot.

Facing his manager’s question, the man maintains that “I will basically be working at my new company which is starting full time now, so I think now is the time for me to… seize the opportunity and do it”.

After listening to him, his ex-boss simply responds with “OK.” In the meantime, humzazafarbnb rates the timing of his resignation “Like the day I took off the shackles and escaped from corporate bondage.”.

Social networks congratulate him

For their part, netizens supported Hamza’s decision and sent him messages filled with good wishes for his new project. “Congratulations, brother, not many can take this step”; “You do not want to work with a person who does not have a heart to wish you success”; “No good luck or congratulations?”Some comments were.

What is the best way to quit your job?

by location mx.indeed.comAnd These are the things to consider if you want quit your job Without the bad look:

Make a well-thought-out decision.

Inform your boss of your decision.

Notify in advance.

Notify your resignation in writing.

Always be positive.

Fulfill your obligations.

Make sure to abide by the terms of the contract.

Prepare the transition.

What happens when a person leaves their job?

The employee what or what Resignation voluntarily him a job Has the right to pay the so-called liquidation, which consists of liquidation and payment of payroll items on the date of termination of the contract, and the website specifies gerencie.com.

