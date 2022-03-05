viral | Boy recreates Tobey Maguire’s iconic dance in ‘Spider-Man 3’ and video goes viral in seconds | Widely

The viral video The kid was giving what he was talking about on different social networks where he could be seen showing his “blocking steps” imitating the actor Tobey Maguire. The audiovisual material already has more than 5 million views and it is direction In countries such as Mexico, Peru and the United States.

Spider Mantranslated into Spanish as Spider ManIt is a superhero created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Over the decades, spider hero movies featured actors such as Tom HollandAnd the Andrew Garfield And the Tobey Maguire.

Maguire played exactly Peter Parker, who disguises himself as “Spider-Man”, in Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” trilogy (2002-2007). In the third film, the moment was very popular with fans. We point out the special Maguire dance when leaving the clothing store.

They’re doing Tobey Maguire’s dance in ‘Spider-Man 3’

Although the years have passed, the aforementioned scene is still valid since the recording that was uploaded by the user ReNgo_Sport 35 Show a little boy perfectly recreating his sticky dance Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire).

with the song We love to party (Vengaboys) In the background, the boy, without thinking twice, showed off his artistic skills in the center of the party. Upon its release, the clip reached 10 million views.

For their part, netizens did not sit idly by and wrote comments like “(You) have no idea how much happiness you have brought me”; “Best video I’ve seen in a long time”; “Imagine seeing this kid and not knowing he’s doing the most epic dance in movie history”; “March has just started and I already have my new favorite video of the month”among other things.

Who is Tobey Maguire?

Tobias Vincent Maguire is an American actor and film producer best known for playing Peter Parker in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, he explains. Wikipedia.