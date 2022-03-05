March 6, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

viral | Boy recreates Tobey Maguire's iconic dance in 'Spider-Man 3' and video goes viral in seconds | Widely

viral | Boy recreates Tobey Maguire’s iconic dance in ‘Spider-Man 3’ and video goes viral in seconds | Widely

Lane Skeldon March 6, 2022 2 min read

The The kid was giving what he was talking about on different social networks where he could be seen showing his “blocking steps” imitating the actor . The audiovisual material already has more than 5 million views and it is In countries such as Mexico, Peru and the United States.

Spider Mantranslated into Spanish as Spider ManIt is a superhero created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Over the decades, spider hero movies featured actors such as Tom HollandAnd the Andrew Garfield And the Tobey Maguire.

Maguire played exactly Peter Parker, who disguises himself as “Spider-Man”, in Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” trilogy (2002-2007). In the third film, the moment was very popular with fans. We point out the special Maguire dance when leaving the clothing store.

They’re doing Tobey Maguire’s dance in ‘Spider-Man 3’

Although the years have passed, the aforementioned scene is still valid since the recording that was uploaded by the user Show a little boy perfectly recreating his sticky dance Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire).

with the song We love to party (Vengaboys) In the background, the boy, without thinking twice, showed off his artistic skills in the center of the party. Upon its release, the clip reached 10 million views.

For their part, netizens did not sit idly by and wrote comments like “(You) have no idea how much happiness you have brought me”; “Best video I’ve seen in a long time”; “Imagine seeing this kid and not knowing he’s doing the most epic dance in movie history”; “March has just started and I already have my new favorite video of the month”among other things.

Who is Tobey Maguire?

Tobias Vincent Maguire is an American actor and film producer best known for playing Peter Parker in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, he explains. .

See also  Dana Paula shows why she is one of the most beautiful women in the world

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Yalitza Aparicio teaches us how to wear elephant pants to look tall and embellished

March 5, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Adamari Lopez: How did he react when Tony Costa confirmed his relationship with Evelyn Beltran | US celebrities | nnda nnlt | Fame

March 5, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

What happened to Residente and J Balvin? This is how Canelo wanted to fix it

March 5, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

viral | Boy recreates Tobey Maguire’s iconic dance in ‘Spider-Man 3’ and video goes viral in seconds | Widely

March 6, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Cuba has no agreement with RevoluGROUP and does not know the method and security of transactions ›Cuba› Granma

March 5, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

The latest incidents of the Russian invasion of Ukraine: Kyiv accuses Russia of violating the ceasefire

March 5, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Riccardo Ferretti: “I have resigned from the last tournament”

March 5, 2022 Cassandra Curtis