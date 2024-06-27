Violetta Isfael will no longer give gifts to her fans; They accused her of giving them “misery” and being ungrateful?

a few days ago, Violeta Isvil He wanted to get the details with him Fans in Monterrey As the 2000s led, the actress brought them Hawaiian necklaces and feathers from her famous character, Antonella D “Dare to dream” For the fans who waited at the airport. Although they acted with good intentions, they complained about the quality of the gifts Violeta gave them.

Gifts from Violeta Isfil for fans in Monterrey / YouTube



They criticized her on social media, saying that the gifts were simple and cheap, and complained about her because she did not give anything more expensive, and asked her to “count the hot peppers.”

Violeta Isvel responds to criticism; He will not give any more gifts to the fans

In a recent interview with the press, covered by the program “De Primera Mano”, Violeta responded to the criticism and expressed her regret that fans made fun of her gifts. In addition, he said that he prefers not to give gifts to his followers anymore.

He also commented that there were those who were able to appreciate the details and were grateful for them. However, to avoid problems, she will choose not to give more details to those who follow her.

Violeta Isfel will no longer give gifts to fans / Facebook: Violeta Isfel



“I brought gifts to the fans because they always give me gifts and it occurred to me to give them something small. I won’t accept it anymore, because now it turns out that I’m the worst at giving gifts, because what I give as gifts is a pittance. So it’s better not to give them gifts.” Violeta Isvil

