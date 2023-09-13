Video: This is how security officers rob passengers at Miami International Airport

It turns out that the agents Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) engaged in fraudulent activity Miami International Airport, This is proven in security videos released State Attorney’s Office of Miami-Dade. Agents, identity Joshua Gonzalez And Labarius WilliamsThey were arrested in July and are facing aggravated robbery charges, according to reports Miami-Dade Police Department.
According to CBS NewsInvestigations were initiated after several incidents of robbery were reported at Safety test d From the airport. The Officers They are investigating the robbery incidents at this check post Monitoring object shows agents going through passengers’ belongings and in some cases, deduction Cash during security procedures.
According to the arrest information, the Agents Distracted passengers when tested for Deduct Cash from your products. In one case DocumentedIt is observed Williams And Gonzalez USD 600 withdrawal from passenger wallet during review process. The Surveillance images show Agents Handling passenger bags and sometimes placing items in their bags.
Gonzalez You have been accepted into a state program, and if successfully completed, the charges against you will be dropped. As part of this deal, you have to pay USD 700 to two victims and complete 25 hours. Social serviceIn addition leave it For your airport security credentials.
On the other hand, Williams Not allowed in the same program and facing Judgment. A third TSA agent, Elizabeth FosterHe was initially arrested in connection with the incidents, but charges against him were later dropped, according to reports NBCMiami.
“Music ninja. Analyst. Typical coffee lover. Travel evangelist. Proud explorer.”
More Stories
Guatemala’s president-elect has announced a suspension of the transition process with the outgoing government
Tensions continue in Guatemala: Prosecutor’s office raids Supreme Electoral Court for third time
Putin calls Trump cases ‘harassment of political rival’