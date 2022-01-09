https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220109/video-el-telescopio-james-webb-abre-por-completo-su-ojo-de-oro-listo-para-observar-el-universo-1120115537.html
Video: The James Webb Telescope with its golden eye wide open, ready to observe the universe
It is that on January 8 the second telescope opened its two mirrors, thus marking the end of its final deployment. What can be seen in the video, which is shown by the mission operations control, located in Baltimore, is an animation based on telemetry sent by the telescope’s sensors in real time, before that the telescope performed a series of some complex operations, among which was also He deployed his sun shield, which is the size of a tennis court. Made of five ultra-thin layers of kapton coated with aluminium, to protect sensitive parts of the telescope from heat from sunlight, the James Webb Telescope was built by NASA in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA). ) and the Canadian Space Agency. Its development lasted about 20 years, and it took another five years to perform all the necessary tests before launching into space. Its total cost is about 10 billion dollars, and, unlike its predecessor, the famous Hubble, James Webb will make observations in the infrared spectrum, which will allow him to dig deeper into the universe and make discoveries never seen before.
Video: The James Webb Telescope with its golden eye wide open, ready to observe the universe
Which is that on January 8, the second telescope of the two opened Alas Mirror, indicating the end of the final unfold. What can be seen in the video, shown by Mission Operations Control, located in Baltimore, is a telemetry-based animation sent by the telescope’s sensors in real time.
Before that, carry out the telescope A series of complex operationsAmong them was also the deployment of his sun shield, which is the size of a tennis court. It consists of five ultra-thin layers of kapton coated with aluminum to protect the sensitive parts of the telescope from the heat generated by sunlight.
December 26, 2021, 20:40 GMT
The James Webb Telescope was created by NASA in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency. keep evolving around 20 years, and others were needed Five more years To carry out all the necessary tests before launching into space. Its total cost is about 10000 million of dollars.
Unlike its predecessor, the famous Hubble, James Webb will make observations in the infrared spectrum, allowing him to dig deeper into the universe and reach results like never before.
December 29, 2021, 11:06 GMT
