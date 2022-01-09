January 9, 2022

Video: The James Webb Telescope with its golden eye wide open, ready to observe the universe

The most powerful space telescope in history, James Webb, has achieved a new milestone on its way to writing history, having completed its publication just two weeks after its launch.

The most powerful space telescope in history, James Webb, has achieved a new milestone on its way to writing history, having completed its publication just two weeks after its launch.

Which is that on January 8, the second telescope of the two opened Alas Mirror, indicating the end of the final unfold. What can be seen in the video, shown by Mission Operations Control, located in Baltimore, is a telemetry-based animation sent by the telescope’s sensors in real time.

Before that, carry out the telescope A series of complex operationsAmong them was also the deployment of his sun shield, which is the size of a tennis court. It consists of five ultra-thin layers of kapton coated with aluminum to protect the sensitive parts of the telescope from the heat generated by sunlight.

The James Webb Telescope was created by NASA in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency. keep evolving around 20 years, and others were needed Five more years To carry out all the necessary tests before launching into space. Its total cost is about 10000 million of dollars.

Unlike its predecessor, the famous Hubble, James Webb will make observations in the infrared spectrum, allowing him to dig deeper into the universe and reach results like never before.

