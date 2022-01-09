WhatsApp Web Group Video Call: So you can make a call

In recent years and mainly since the outbreak COVID-19 and restrictive measures on movement encountered in the first months pandemic, the video calls It is gaining more importance among the people as a means communication Not being able on many occasions to meet in a Personally, so this job in The WhatsApp It became very popular.

Asterisk widget in app The world’s most widely used instant messaging platform, with over 2.5 billion active users, isn’t just anything, and with these functions integrated into the release for the computerAnd WhatsApp WebThings are getting much better.

The problem that some users sometimes find when they want to connect a file Group video call Is this the button To start an invisible one from WhatsApp Web.

The button to start a group video call is not enabled in WhatsApp Web, but you can start a single call this way. (Freepik)



The truth is that this situation is more common than you think and is usually due to the fact that the chat in which you search for this icon corresponds to the WhatsApp group, so you will not see the option in that chat.

The limit of people who can participate in group video calls was extended recently, but the PC versions have not been updated in this regard, so neither WhatsApp Web nor WhatsApp Desktop App These features are enabled.

So, if your goal is to start a simple video call with one contact, the way to do it is with a one-on-one video call, possible through the computer.

On the other hand, if what you’re looking for is that many people are calling in one conference call, you won’t see the button to make it but from your smartphone.

But it is not impossible because there is a way that you can call several contacts in one video call by following this procedure from WhatsApp Web in your browser:

At the top of the WhatsApp Web portal, you have to press the button that represents a clip and select the video camera icon from the menu that appears.

You will immediately see a dialog in which you will have to choose the option Infrared Messenger and then Create a room.

A new tab will then be displayed with a link for the video call, which you must do copy s To participate With the people you want to participate in virtual meeting.

