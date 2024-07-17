Video: Maribelle Becomes ‘Queen of Sales’ | Theatre

Maripily Rivera has been declared “Queen of sold-out tickets”, after selling 12,000 tickets and six screenings of the comedy La Casa de Maripily: Se vale to, which will see the special participation of Alfredo Adam, Rodrigo Rome and Clovis Nino.

The piece, written and directed by Miguel Morales, will be a narrative of the model’s experiences in the fourth season of La Casa de los Famosos (LCDLF). Ahead of tomorrow’s premiere, Huracán Boricua does not hide her excitement to appear in front of the public that helped her win the Telemundo reality show.

“This project is very important to me, because I have not stopped since the moment I left home. People ask me to take a “break”, but when I get tired, I think of that beautiful audience that has supported me and wants to continue watching Maribeli and the fatigue disappears. I am here. What interests me is to take advantage of this great opportunity and this blessing that my country and the audience give me. Above all, to bring a moment of laughter and comedy so that people can experience in that moment what happened inside the house, but with the people I lived with,” explained the businesswoman.

Soraya Sánchez and Carlos Bermudez’s production, which runs through Sunday at the Centro de Bellas Artes (CBA) in Santurce, is joined by Norwell Fragoso and JC Martinez, as her neighbor and best friend, respectively.

“It gives me security because I have two established actors that everyone knows, that make you laugh and that know it,” he added. “Norwell and J.C. give me more confidence than I have and they’ve helped me a lot.”

“She says she’s not an actress, but the first one to arrive with the script she learned was Maribelle,” Fragoso commented while highlighting Jo Jo’s mother’s discipline.

La Casa de Maripily: Se vale marks Rivera’s return to the stage after a six-year hiatus. Her last work on stage was Malas in 2017, when she shared the stage with Iris Chacón, Charytín Goyco, Yolandita Monge, Giselle Blondet, Luz García and Zuleyka Rivera. In 2022, I was planning to present Maripily and her husbands, but it was canceled due to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

“Cinema gives you time, theatre makes you an actor… I have no doubt that Maribelle will soon become a great actress, especially in comedy,” said Adam, who described the model as “disrespectful and mentally insane.”

Anticipa will spread quickly with Macumba.

On the other hand, during the play, Maribeli will premiere the song Macumba as a response to Lupillo Rivera and José Reyes’ “La Melaza”. The latter was referring to the Puerto Rican woman in this way. Although Adam is the author of the title, he explained that he did so in reference to a song popularized by Verónica Castro, referring to the warrior princess.

“The song is very good… I considered it a comedy. We will premiere it in one of the parts of the work. I have two dancers, Norwill and JC,” said the LCDLF winner. official speaker.

The song was written by Wilfred Morales and hopes to spread on social media. The choreography that will be part of the theatrical production was executed by Danny Lugo.

He added: “We will take him to present him on TV programmes because he has not been released yet and they have asked us to do so.”

On the other hand, La Casa de Maripily will be shown on August 17 in Orlando and on August 31 in New York. The production will try to present it in Connecticut, Miami and Boston due to popular demand.

Likewise, he hopes Adam, Rome and Clovis will all be part of jobs outside of Puerto Rico.