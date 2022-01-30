January 30, 2022

Video: How Dominicans Survive a Severe Blizzard Affecting New York

The effects of the winter storm have been strongly felt in this city in New York in recent hours, and a state of emergency has been declared. Residents have been advised not to leave their homes or travel unless absolutely necessary.

Authorities have parked 700 vehicles in the city to spread the salt and reduce the impact of the snow.

In addition, 1,800 vehicles have been arranged for emergency work.

Traffic has been reduced to a minimum, with the exception of maintenance vehicles, while moving at speeds of up to 35 miles per hour with snow drifts.

However, as the hours go by and the impact of the storm subsides, public sectors, taxis and private vehicles are integrated into urban transport.

Many Dominican people living here have felt the effects of the severe snowfall. One of them, Anthony Trinidad, a native of El Cebu, spent $ 19 an hour getting snow from downtown at 7:00 p.m.

Families can be seen playing or interacting with children on the streets and in front of houses. As a way to eliminate the situation, officials warn that it is ‘dangerous’.

More than 5,000 planes have been grounded amid snow waves due to the storm.

The Department of Transportation and emergency agencies in New York and New Jersey are working hard to prevent hazards to residents and carriers.

