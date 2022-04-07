Vida suffers a controversial goal disqualification against Platense; Real Spain added their eighth win in a row by beating Real Sociedad

2022-04-06

Welcome to a minute of this Wednesday: Upnfm vs. Victoria and Real Sociedad vs. Real España and Vida vs. Platense.

TOCOA Ended Game: Real Sociedad lost 3-0 to Real Spain at the Francisco Martinez Doron Stadium. Hector Vargas’ team added its eighth win in a row.

56th minute in La Ceiba: Incorrect goal! Annotation has been removed by Alexandre Aguilar for infiltration by Rafael Agamez.

81st minute in Toccoa: GOOOOOOLLL! Ramiro Roca scores 0-3 for Real Spain against Real Sociedad.

The first half ended in Los Angeles: Vida drops 0-1 against Platense at the end of 45 minutes.

45 + 2 minutes in La Ceiba: GOOOOLLLLL! Alvaro Klosiner eliminated Vida’s defense in a one-on-one match against Roberto Lopez. (1-0).

52nd minute in Toccoa: Tapadón! Michael Pirello surprises with a great save from Ronnie Martinez to keep his goal blank.

40th minute in La Ceiba: Vida and Platense continue to draw 0-0 at Sibieno Stadium.

Resuming play in TOCOA: Real Sociedad and Real Spain fought in the second half at the Francisco Martinez Doron Stadium.

The match ended in Danley: Lobos Upnfm lost 0-3 to Victoria in Round 13 of the 2021-22 Clausura Championship. The targets were the work of Marco Tulio Vega (2) and José Velázquez Colon.