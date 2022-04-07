Vida suffers a controversial goal disqualification against Platense; Real Spain added their eighth win in a row by beating Real Sociedad

2022-04-06
Welcome to a minute of this Wednesday: Upnfm vs. Victoria and Real Sociedad vs. Real España and Vida vs. Platense.
TOCOA Ended Game: Real Sociedad lost 3-0 to Real Spain at the Francisco Martinez Doron Stadium. Hector Vargas’ team added its eighth win in a row.
56th minute in La Ceiba: Incorrect goal! Annotation has been removed by Alexandre Aguilar for infiltration by Rafael Agamez.
81st minute in Toccoa: GOOOOOOLLL! Ramiro Roca scores 0-3 for Real Spain against Real Sociedad.
The first half ended in Los Angeles: Vida drops 0-1 against Platense at the end of 45 minutes.
45 + 2 minutes in La Ceiba: GOOOOLLLLL! Alvaro Klosiner eliminated Vida’s defense in a one-on-one match against Roberto Lopez. (1-0).
52nd minute in Toccoa: Tapadón! Michael Pirello surprises with a great save from Ronnie Martinez to keep his goal blank.
40th minute in La Ceiba: Vida and Platense continue to draw 0-0 at Sibieno Stadium.
Resuming play in TOCOA: Real Sociedad and Real Spain fought in the second half at the Francisco Martinez Doron Stadium.
The match ended in Danley: Lobos Upnfm lost 0-3 to Victoria in Round 13 of the 2021-22 Clausura Championship. The targets were the work of Marco Tulio Vega (2) and José Velázquez Colon.
Check out the goals of Victoria’s victory
FThe first half ends in cocoa: Real Spain beat Real Sociedad 0-2 with two goals from Marco Assetono and Junior Lacayo.
Danley’s 91st minute: GOOOOOOOLLL! José Velasquez Colon scored 0-3 for Victoria against Upnfm at Marcelo Tinoco Stadium.
44th minute in TokoA: GOOOOOOOOLLLL! Junior Lacayo scores 0-2 for Real Spain at the Estadio Francisco Martinez Doron.
37th minute in Toccoa: GOOOOOOOLLLL! Marco Ascetono scores 0-1. The robot footballer took advantage of the rebound in the area to defeat goalkeeper Jose Mariano Pineda.
32nd minute in Toccoa: Yellow! Deyron Martínez is booked for violent play.
from La Seba: Start the first half between Vida and Platense.
23rd minute in Toccoa: ¡yellow! Myron Flores has been booked for violent play.
From La Ceiba: Vida and Platense confirm alignment
Official Vida lineup: Roberto Lopez, Juan Pablo Montes, Carlos Sanchez, Nelson Muñoz, Elison Rivas, Alexandre Aguilar, Juan Contreras, Sergio Peña, Marvin Bernardez, Rafael Agmez and Carlos Argueta
Official Platency Alliance: Anthony Cervantes, Rubén Garcia, André Orellana, Marcos Martinez, Alvaro Sebastian, Klosiner, Jorge Cardona, William Moncada, Francisco Javier, Elder Ramos, Edun Rocha, Jose Montoya
7:02 pm:The match resumes in Danley! Upnfm and Victoria play the second half at Marcelo Tinoco Stadium.
7:00 PM First time start at TOCOA! Real Sociedad and Real Spain are already facing each other on the pitch Francisco Martinez Doron.
45 + 3 finished first in Danlí. Victoria defeats Upnfm 0-2.
From Toccoa:
Real Sociedad squad: Jose Pineda, Deron Martinez, Christopher Martinez, Jamal Charles, Achim Garnett, Clifox Bernardez, Kelvin Matute, Sonny Fernandez, Yer Gutierrez, Duster Monico and Delson Figueroa.
Align Real Spain: Michael Perillo, Kevin Alvarez, Getsil Montes, Devron Garcia, Franklin Flores, Myron Flores, Gerson Chavez, Junior Lacayo, Goh Benavidez, Marco Asitono, Ramiro Roca
32´: GOOOOOOOLLLL! Marco Tullio Vega again appears in the area and scores his second header in the night, this time after help from Alexei Vega.
30 Yellow On Upnfm! Jacques Baptiste has been booked for repeated fouls.
29´: Serious mistake! Jacques Baptiste (Upnfm) goes down to Marco Tullio. The referee gives a verbal warning and warns before the second warning.
26´: GOOOOOOOOLLLLL! Marco Tulio Vega (Victoria) heads up after a cross from Arnaldo Urbina from the left wing.
24′ eviction! Justin Pons was booked a straight red card after a strong tackle on Yaudel Lahera.
09Upnfm missed it: Jacques Baptiste in a dangerous shot that ends up hitting the right vertical of Harold Fosinka (Victoria).
08′ Double save for Gerson Argueta! > The Upnfm goalkeeper blocked key shots by Alexy Vega.
04 & # 39; Victoria takes control of the ball in the first minutes of the match.
6:00 pm Start the first time!
5:35 PM: Winning squad: HArnold Fonseca, Jose Colon, Kenneth Hernandez, Alexei Vega, Damien Ramirez, Alan Banegas, Arnaldo Urbina, Yudel Lahira, Oscar Suazo and Pedro Hernandez.
5:30 pm – UPNFM alignmentGerson Argueta, Jacques Baptiste, Pablo Cacho, Lesvin Medina, Oliver Morazan, Rembrandt Flores, Cesar Gillin, Rubel Bernardez, Axel Gomez, Juan Ramon Mejia, Justin Pons.
