April 6, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

A massive double for Karim Benzema and Real Madrid beat Chelsea in the Champions League

A massive double for Karim Benzema and Real Madrid beat Chelsea in the Champions League

Cassandra Curtis April 6, 2022 2 min read

2022-04-06

Live results:
Chelsea 0-2 Real Madrid
Villarreal 1-0 Bayern Munich

minute 32: Close to Madrid again, now it was Carvajal, who hit a weak shot with his left foot, but Mendy was vigilant.

minute 29: UUFFF … Militao came close to scoring the third goal with a corner kick. Mendy kept the ball after the header.

minute 23: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL For Real Madrid, Karim Benzema scores again against Chelsea. French double. Now it was a cross from Luka Modric and the French player hit a great header.

minute 21: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL For Real Madrid, Karim Benzema makes it 1-0 against Chelsea. Vinicius’ superb midfield and the French were linked with a header.

15th minute: Courtois great save that saved Real Madrid. Follow 0-0 in London.

13th minute: Yellow for Militao for stopping a dangerous match for Chelsea through Havertz.

minute 9: UUUFFF … Vinicius hits the ball in the horizontal direction after a fantastic counter-attack from Madrid. Chelsea was saved.

8th minute: Jowal for Villarreal in Spain. Danjuma made the score 1-0 against Bayern Munich. Surprise!

minute 5: A superb pass from Havertz and a left-foot shot over Courtois’ goal before Alaba’s mark.

minute 4: Militao’s long-distance shot. Real Madrid starts getting the ball.

minute 1: The arrival of the first danger to Chelsea, the center from the right and Pulisic did not reach the closing. Good coverage made Carvajal.

minute 1: The match begins at Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea and Real Madrid meet in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

12:56 PM: Chelsea and Real Madrid took to the pitch at Stamford Bridge.

See also  Great Blue Dot: Emelec tied against BSC and is close to winning the stage

12:30 pm: The two teams are already doing their warm-up exercises in London, England. It will be played in the rain.

12:03 PM: Spanish Villarreal confirms its lineup against the Germans.

12:00 pmIn another quarter-final match, Bayern Munich is being measured against Villarreal in Spain and has already announced its 11th match.

11:50 am: Chelsea have already confirmed 11 starts to face Real Madrid: Mendy; James, Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta; Kanti, Jorginho; Mt., Pulisic, and Havertz.

11:37 AM: Chelsea are awaiting confirmation of the current Champions League squad.

11:30 am: Stamford Bridge is ready to face Chelsea – Real Madrid.

11:09 am: With 11 Ancelotti, everything points to a 4-4-2 at Real Madrid with Valverde thrown to the right, which could be 4-3-3 in attack.

Watch: When will Real Madrid present Mbappe?

11:01 am: Two hours ago, Real Madrid surprised and announced its 11th match against Chelsea. Carvajal and Valverde’s play.

Official line-up: Courtois. Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mindy; Valverde, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Benzema and Vinicius.

11:00 am: Welcome to the minute by minute first leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Pumas vs Cruz Azul (2-1): Goals | They benefit in Concachampions

April 6, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

CONMEBOL invites Leon and Pachuca to the Copa Libertadores

April 6, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Will Italy reach the 2022 World Cup? This is how I will classify Iran after the punishment

April 5, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Journalist fired for buying Kamala Harris’ suit!

April 6, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

A massive double for Karim Benzema and Real Madrid beat Chelsea in the Champions League

April 6, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Russia: The provocation in Bucha seeks to obstruct negotiations | News

April 6, 2022 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Researchers reveal global infection numbers and increase in cases

April 6, 2022 Zera Pearson