A massive double for Karim Benzema and Real Madrid beat Chelsea in the Champions League

2022-04-06

Live results:

Chelsea 0-2 Real Madrid

Villarreal 1-0 Bayern Munich minute 32: Close to Madrid again, now it was Carvajal, who hit a weak shot with his left foot, but Mendy was vigilant. minute 29: UUFFF … Militao came close to scoring the third goal with a corner kick. Mendy kept the ball after the header. minute 23: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL For Real Madrid, Karim Benzema scores again against Chelsea. French double. Now it was a cross from Luka Modric and the French player hit a great header. minute 21: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL For Real Madrid, Karim Benzema makes it 1-0 against Chelsea. Vinicius’ superb midfield and the French were linked with a header.

15th minute: Courtois great save that saved Real Madrid. Follow 0-0 in London. 13th minute: Yellow for Militao for stopping a dangerous match for Chelsea through Havertz. minute 9: UUUFFF … Vinicius hits the ball in the horizontal direction after a fantastic counter-attack from Madrid. Chelsea was saved. 8th minute: Jowal for Villarreal in Spain. Danjuma made the score 1-0 against Bayern Munich. Surprise!

minute 5: A superb pass from Havertz and a left-foot shot over Courtois’ goal before Alaba’s mark. minute 4: Militao’s long-distance shot. Real Madrid starts getting the ball. minute 1: The arrival of the first danger to Chelsea, the center from the right and Pulisic did not reach the closing. Good coverage made Carvajal. minute 1: The match begins at Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea and Real Madrid meet in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. 12:56 PM: Chelsea and Real Madrid took to the pitch at Stamford Bridge. See also Great Blue Dot: Emelec tied against BSC and is close to winning the stage 12:30 pm: The two teams are already doing their warm-up exercises in London, England. It will be played in the rain. 12:03 PM: Spanish Villarreal confirms its lineup against the Germans.

12:00 pmIn another quarter-final match, Bayern Munich is being measured against Villarreal in Spain and has already announced its 11th match.

11:50 am: Chelsea have already confirmed 11 starts to face Real Madrid: Mendy; James, Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta; Kanti, Jorginho; Mt., Pulisic, and Havertz.

11:37 AM: Chelsea are awaiting confirmation of the current Champions League squad. 11:30 am: Stamford Bridge is ready to face Chelsea – Real Madrid.

11:09 am: With 11 Ancelotti, everything points to a 4-4-2 at Real Madrid with Valverde thrown to the right, which could be 4-3-3 in attack. Watch: When will Real Madrid present Mbappe? 11:01 am: Two hours ago, Real Madrid surprised and announced its 11th match against Chelsea. Carvajal and Valverde’s play. Official line-up: Courtois. Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mindy; Valverde, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Benzema and Vinicius.