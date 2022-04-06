A massive double for Karim Benzema and Real Madrid beat Chelsea in the Champions League

2022-04-06
Live results:
Chelsea 0-2 Real Madrid
Villarreal 1-0 Bayern Munich
minute 32: Close to Madrid again, now it was Carvajal, who hit a weak shot with his left foot, but Mendy was vigilant.
minute 29: UUFFF … Militao came close to scoring the third goal with a corner kick. Mendy kept the ball after the header.
minute 23: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL For Real Madrid, Karim Benzema scores again against Chelsea. French double. Now it was a cross from Luka Modric and the French player hit a great header.
minute 21: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL For Real Madrid, Karim Benzema makes it 1-0 against Chelsea. Vinicius’ superb midfield and the French were linked with a header.
15th minute: Courtois great save that saved Real Madrid. Follow 0-0 in London.
13th minute: Yellow for Militao for stopping a dangerous match for Chelsea through Havertz.
minute 9: UUUFFF … Vinicius hits the ball in the horizontal direction after a fantastic counter-attack from Madrid. Chelsea was saved.
8th minute: Jowal for Villarreal in Spain. Danjuma made the score 1-0 against Bayern Munich. Surprise!
minute 5: A superb pass from Havertz and a left-foot shot over Courtois’ goal before Alaba’s mark.
minute 4: Militao’s long-distance shot. Real Madrid starts getting the ball.
minute 1: The arrival of the first danger to Chelsea, the center from the right and Pulisic did not reach the closing. Good coverage made Carvajal.
minute 1: The match begins at Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea and Real Madrid meet in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.
12:56 PM: Chelsea and Real Madrid took to the pitch at Stamford Bridge.
12:30 pm: The two teams are already doing their warm-up exercises in London, England. It will be played in the rain.
12:03 PM: Spanish Villarreal confirms its lineup against the Germans.
12:00 pmIn another quarter-final match, Bayern Munich is being measured against Villarreal in Spain and has already announced its 11th match.
11:50 am: Chelsea have already confirmed 11 starts to face Real Madrid: Mendy; James, Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta; Kanti, Jorginho; Mt., Pulisic, and Havertz.
11:37 AM: Chelsea are awaiting confirmation of the current Champions League squad.
11:30 am: Stamford Bridge is ready to face Chelsea – Real Madrid.
11:09 am: With 11 Ancelotti, everything points to a 4-4-2 at Real Madrid with Valverde thrown to the right, which could be 4-3-3 in attack.
Watch: When will Real Madrid present Mbappe?
11:01 am: Two hours ago, Real Madrid surprised and announced its 11th match against Chelsea. Carvajal and Valverde’s play.
Official line-up: Courtois. Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mindy; Valverde, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Benzema and Vinicius.
11:00 am: Welcome to the minute by minute first leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Chelsea and Real Madrid.
