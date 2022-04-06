Pumas vs Cruz Azul (2-1): Goals | They benefit in Concachampions

Edgar Malagon Medel

Olympic Stadium / 05.04.2022

blue cross He doesn’t learn, he keeps making the same mistake over and over cougars. The cats once again showed more courage than the light blue ones, they went out to eat the game and for the time being they took first place in the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Champions League with double Juan Denino.

The University Olympic Stadium Once again became the temple of pain to Celestial machine As it already happened in 2020 and 2021. It seems there is no way they can beat it cougars That they have a 2-1 advantage at the moment, which is minimal due to the away goal.

and notice that Auriel Antona He was able to open the scoring first 20 minutes ago, but everything was misplaced, leading him to bury his aspirations for a better night in CU, a property that, by the way, brought the tape back together in the Cauldron area after a few games. Missing.

To open the scoring came one of those odd goals, more Chanvel style, but which had the advantage of good play. Washington Korozo Flooded down the left wing and sent a low position that barely finished dinino, about to fall. One of the defenders even tried to clear him, but he bounced off the Argentine and came in with a clean goal.

Before the end of the first half came another goal dinino. This time the transmission was a courtesy to the wing of the moment, Alan Muzo. The Mexican’s heart was so precise that his teammate only had to move his head to give the right direction and so the score was 2-0.

cougars Possess the ball and make heavenly ghosts appear.

However, blue cross He wasn’t defeated much less and when it seemed like there would be no magic appeared Evan Morales down the left wing. Who, by the way, had to guard waiter. From there send the passage to Christian taboo Who hit a cross to make the score 2-1.

This goal can make a difference because in CONCACAF The away goals are worth it and now cross blue He has already made one that could be valuable in the second leg at the Azteca Stadium, where a 1-0 win would be enough to reach the final.