Victoria Trasmonte, a cosmetic medicine expert, tells you everything you need to know about polynucleotides.

Doctor what are polynucleotides? do they work?

Doctor, what are polynucleotides? If this is the first time you’ve heard of polynucleotides, I want to tell you that It is the latest product to be incorporated into aesthetic medicine to set trends and break barriers. Policemen as we call them They provide extra hydration, bio-stimulation and rejuvenation when we infiltrate them into the skin as a mesotherapy treatment. These three terms are specifically the most desirable on these dates when we need something extra to protect us from sun and salt exposure, which dries out our skin, reduces its luminosity and leads to photoaging.

This is not the first time that science has obtained products with cosmetic properties from the animal world. This time the marine kingdom provides us with pieces of DNA called nucleotides that, when combined, send information to the tissues we process:

1.-Increase the number of fibroblasts and improve their function. It stimulates the production of collagen, hyaluronic acid and elastin, which are essential for improving elasticity, firmness and skin tone.

2.- It works at the level of free radicals, providing antioxidant effects.

3.- It provides a high degree of hydration. The popularity of this delicacy, which is not suitable for people with shellfish allergies, comes not only from the results, but also because you notice them immediately after the treatment. All this is also scientifically proven, by analyzing the biopsies obtained and comparing them with untreated skin.

Two or three sessions are recommended in the summer months.

Our protocol recommends two to three sessions in the summer months, and then an annual maintenance treatment depending on your skin type. It can be used on the face, body or hair, and has excellent results on dark circles or neck skin. Designed to provide new skincare options, its versatility allows us to combine it with PRP or laser technology, satisfying our appetite for a radiant look.

Victoria Trasmont Head of the Aesthetic Medicine Service at the Jiménez Díaz Foundation (Madrid)

