Victoria Beckham played an embarrassing prank on David Beckham on social media

The banter dynamic between David and Victoria Beckham can be seen again in an Instagram post entertaining their followers (Image source: Reuters/Marco Bello)

Fashion Designer Victoria Beckham She recently surprised her followers on social media by sharing a photo and a number of family moments with her husband, the former football player. David BeckhamAnd his sons. In a post dedicated to her husband, Victoria published a photo (among the many that she usually reveals) that made her followers laugh, because it was a photo that once again demonstrated the dynamic of jokes between the couple.

In the newly released photo, a lock of Victoria's hair is seen pinned to David's belt, accompanied by a message. “I told my husband it was a little over his head.”Victoria wrote and tagged him in an Instagram story, which didn't go unnoticed.

Victoria Beckham posted this photo, which shows a lock of her hair between her husband's thighs, as a joke on her Instagram stories.



This is not the first incident in which Victoria Beckham has shared this kind of humorous and somewhat risqué content about her husband. Previously, in March, he posted a video of David working shirtless at home while fixing some broken light bulbs. “It looks good,” she commented in the video, before bringing the camera closer to her husband's buttocks. “The electrician is back! Happy Friday, welcome.”.

Additionally, in December, she shared another provocative photo of David wearing only his clothes Calvin Klein underwear while watching TVWith the comment: “The electrician came to fix the TV… Welcome!”

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have been married since 1999 (Credit: REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska)

While Victoria seems like the biggest joker, David Beckham does not sit idly by. Last year, the former footballer released a short documentary series on Netflix, in which he embarrassed his wife around the world in a scene that went viral due to statements that surprised the public.

In the first episode, Victoria, also known for her career Spice GirlShe talks about the humble roots and hard work of her and her husband’s family, saying, “We come from families that worked hard. Our parents work a lot. We are the working class…”, It is to explain.

Victoria Beckham confirmed to Netflix cameras that she belongs to the “working class.” David exposed the big lie

At that moment, David interrupts from behind the door, saying loudly: “be honest”. Victoria replied with a strange smile: “I'm honest”. Suddenly, the conversation takes an unexpectedly comedic turn when David asks: “What car did your father take you to school in?” And Victoria admits: “In the 1980s, my father owned a Rolls Royce.”.

Among other more recent developments, the Beckham family has chosen a Yacht trip with your children Harper (12), Cruz (19), Brooklyn (25) and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham (29) celebrate Easter.

The Beckham family and Biltz Beckham celebrated Easter celebrations together this year 2024 (Image source: Instagram/@victoriabeckham)

Through her Instagram account, Victoria shared several moments from this vacation, including one in which she and David were shown relaxing on pool loungers on the yacht's deck, both wearing bunny earmuffs. “Happy Easter! Here are the Beckhams and Biltz Beckham sending you lots of kisses, we love you and miss you.”“, Victoria wrote.