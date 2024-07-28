Veterinary Medicine and Animal Welfare Day at UNAM: when, where and what services will be there

Animal Welfare Day will include a dog agility exhibition. (Photo: Quartoscuro)

Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Technologies of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) Announce Companion Animal Veterinary Day.

Through its X account (@FMVZUNAM), the college announced that during the day “LFor Veterinary Medicine and Animal Care” 2024 Various services will be provided free of charge, such as:

– Basic physical tests

– Rabies vaccination

– Pregnancy diagnosis

– Nutritional assessment

– Get rid of worms

– Vaginal cytology

– Study of common parasites for which a stool sample should be provided.

In addition, there will be a dog agility exhibition, adoption areas and commercial areas, where the general public is also invited to participate as an exhibitor.

“#PúblicoEngeneral! If you are interested in participating as an exhibitor in the adoption and/or trade area at the 2024 “Veterinary Medicine and #AnimalWelfare” Congress, this information is for you. Write to us! [email protected]”.

The event will take place on August 17 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at “Las Islas”, in Ciudad Universitaria.

Photo: X: @FMVZUNAM

For its part, the Environmental Secretariat of the State of Mexico announced free sterilization operations for dogs and cats, as part of the animal care program.

The entity’s government wrote on its X account (@delfinagomeza): “The Environmental Secretariat @AmbienteEdomex, @CEPANAF, municipal employees and civil associations are working together to provide free disinfection for lomitas and michis.”

The service will be provided from July 29 to 31 in two municipalities of the Mexican entity:

Ecatepec

July 29 – Amatepec St. mz. 8 Lt. 11 South Mersego Colony.

July 30 – Calle Juan Aldama M. 67 L. 9 Nueva Aragon neighborhood between Tello and Luis streets.

Atizaban Zaragoza

July 31 – Proceedings No. 27, Division of Villas de la Hacienda, CP 52929

Sterilization operations will begin at all locations at 10:00 AM.

For more information Government Idomex He provided the phone numbers: 722 481 31 21 or 722 481 22 extension 103 or 104, adding that they will be in more municipalities of the entity.

Image: X: @delfinagomeza

Cats and dogs are the most popular pets among Mexican families, so their day has recently been celebrated for the latter.

Although there are different dates around the world, it is celebrated in Mexico on July 21. The celebration seeks to recognize the importance of these animals in people’s lives and to encourage adoption and responsible care.

This date also includes the Day of Stray Dogs, which will be commemorated on July 27 in several Latin American countries, with the aim of raising awareness about the situation of stray dogs and promoting actions aimed at their protection and well-being.

While International Cat Day is celebrated on August 8. This date was established by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) in 2002 with the aim of raising public awareness about the importance of protecting and caring for small cats, both domestic and stray.

The commemoration also seeks to promote the adoption, sterilization and responsible care of these animals, as well as highlighting their role as household companions.