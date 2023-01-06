A farewell to a year that is leaving and a welcome to another year that begins is an unbeatable moment for the fulfillment of that wish we long for and hope will come true. However, everything seems to point to that, in the case of the Mexican singer Veronica CastroWhat you have wanted for so long will not come true in this New Year either. Or, at least, not in the short term.

And the actress, singer and host must continue to wait for her son, who is also a singer Christian Castro, she decides to go back to Mexico to be closer to her. Because the “Azul” and “Lloviendo estrellas” singer wants nothing to do with leaving Uruguay, where he has lived for some time now. He made this clear in a recent TV interview.

Veronica Castro’s strong demand that her son, Christian Castro, ignore him. Source: Terra Archive.

Despite Veronica Castro’s request, her son, Cristian, will not return to Mexico

several years ago Christian Castro He lives in Uruguay, where he has shown – in addition – that he feels most comfortable. This new residence was more comfortable for her during her recent participation in the Argentine TV show “Sing with Me Now”, because it was only a few hours away from Buenos Aires. He even spent a few months in the city of Buenos Aires, although he finally returned to Uruguay after suffering an assault in the city of Buenos Aires.

Who doesn’t seem happy with this decision Christian Castro it’s his mother, Veronica CastroWho insisted more than one chance to return to Mexico. However, Christian is not willing to change his life in the exclusive city of Punta del Este in Uruguay.

“I’ve loved the South, since I’ve been here. I’ve been in the North for a long time. My mother wants me to go back to Mexico, but I’m already used to many things,” he said. Christian Castro In remarks to the program “Socios”. However, he did not permanently close the door on returning to Mexico and fulfilling his mother’s wish, although there was no date. “We’ll be back, yeah.”

Christian Castro He left Mexico nearly 30 years ago. It was in 1994, when – as a result of growing insecurity in Mexico – a son was born Veronica Castro And Manuel “El Loco” Valdes moved to Argentina. He lived here until August last year, when he was the victim of an assault in his home. Ended up convincing him to settle in Punta del Este (Uruguay).