January 6, 2023

Veronica Castro’s strong demand that her son, Christian Castro, ignore him

Lane Skeldon January 6, 2023

A farewell to a year that is leaving and a welcome to another year that begins is an unbeatable moment for the fulfillment of that wish we long for and hope will come true. However, everything seems to point to that, in the case of the Mexican singer Veronica CastroWhat you have wanted for so long will not come true in this New Year either. Or, at least, not in the short term.

And the actress, singer and host must continue to wait for her son, who is also a singer Christian Castro, she decides to go back to Mexico to be closer to her. Because the “Azul” and “Lloviendo estrellas” singer wants nothing to do with leaving Uruguay, where he has lived for some time now. He made this clear in a recent TV interview.

