Vente Venezuela published the names of the directors of the state campaign orders

Phyllis Ward January 23, 2024 1 min read

Coordinator of Vente Venezuela (VV, a political movement led by Machado), Henry Alviarez, makes statements to journalists today, in Caracas (Venezuela). EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Presidential candidate party Maria Corina MachadoPublished on Monday, January 22, the newspaper Vente Venezuela published the names of the directors of the state campaign orders.

Officials from the state are: Isaac Miguel Caballero (Amazonas), Martha Hernandez (Merida), Omar Gonzalez (Anzoategui), María Teresa Clavijo (Aragua), Noel Alvarez (Miranda), Carlos Bastardo (Monagas), Emil Brandt (Barinas), Douglas Rodriguez (Bolivar). Bauer Rosas (Nueva Esparta), Maria Oropeza (Portuguese), Jesús Enrique Lozada (Carabobo), Jose Gregorio Contreras (Sucre), Lilibeth Sandoval (Cojedes), Francisco Ramírez (Tachira), Orlando Moreno (Delta Amacuro), Guillermo Lopez (Trujillo). ). ), Helen Fernandez (Metropolitan Area), Yanira León (Falcon), Juan Frites (Vargas), Luis Camacaro (Yaracuy), Pedro de Mendonca (Guarico), Gustavo Ruiz (Zulia), Enrique Ferreira (Lara).

In addition, they specified that the leadership of the campaign would be divided into 6 centers: Organization, elections, operations, political process and communications.

