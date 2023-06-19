Venezuelans criticize Diaz-Canel for traveling on the Conviasa plane: “God’s level pimp”

Venezuelans on social media have slammed Cuban ruler Miguel Diaz-Canel for traveling to Europe on a plane from the South American country’s state-run company Conviasa, referring to the president as a “pimp”.

“With Conviasa’s plane, dictator Miguel Diaz-Canel is touring Italy, France and Serbia,” the news platform Monitoreamos wrote on Twitter, prompting many expressions of disagreement.

On Conviasa, dictator Miguel Diaz-Canel is touring Italy, France and Serbia https://t.co/NnrkJgyxWW pic.twitter.com/8LqiDgXqeH We are watching (monitoreamos) June 19, 2023

“By plane and Venezuelan petrol Cholo”; “How much does this cost us?” , “Airplane, Gasoline Plus Trinkets for the Road”, “God Level Pimp”, “What a Tough Face”, “Somebody Here Trying to Get an Ambulance and They Are Stranded Because of Tires or Gasoline”, are some of the ones that can be read it.

And the regime later says that Venezuela is an independent country that does not hand over its legacy to anyone. Another asked: How do you explain this fact? This week, the appointed ruler is scheduled to tour Europe, during which he will pay a private visit to the Vatican, participate in the summit of a new global financial pact in Paris and visit Serbia.

“As we arrive in Rome, we remember with affection and pride our health experts who fought in the difficult times of Covid-19 to save lives in Italy. The solidarity and friendship between our people underpins 120 years of diplomatic relations,” Diaz-Canel tweeted.

The president arrived at Leonardo da Vinci Airport in Rome just after 2:00 pm (local time) on Monday. Ex-governor Raul Castro Ruz kicked him out of Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport. “It will certainly be intense days during which we will continue to strengthen and diversify our relations in pursuit of Cuba’s development,” Diaz-Canel wrote in a tweet.

Diaz-Canel traveled accompanied by his wife, Liz Cuesta Peraza, and was received in the Italian capital with a red carpet and a guard of honor on both sides, by the Minister Plenipotentiary, Umberto Fanny Darshravi, Ambassador of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with a fixed rank according to the European nation’s protocol for receiving presidents.

Also traveling in the delegation of the communist regime in Havana are the Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, several officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, Ana Teresita González Fraga, among other executives.

The Venezuelan Confederation of Aviation Industries and Air Services (Conviasa) made its first flight in November 2004, where it was certified as a commercial airline. A month later, national and international flight operations officially began.

In 2020, the United States extended its sanctions against Venezuela and blocked the operations of the Caracas-based commercial airline, saying its fleet was serving Nicolás Maduro due to “corrupt practices.”