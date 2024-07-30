July 30, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Venezuelan immigrant who brutally assaulted police officer in Times Square pleads guilty

Venezuelan immigrant who brutally assaulted police officer in Times Square pleads guilty

Winston Hale July 30, 2024 1 min read

Darwin Andrés Gómez-Izquiel, 19, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault. He will serve a year in Rikers Island jail for the fight, which was caught on camera on January 27.
Steven Hirsch

One of the immigrants who kicked a police officer during the now-infamous Times Square brawl earlier this year accepted a plea deal Monday, becoming the second suspect to admit his role in the attack.

By New York Post

Darwin Andrés Gómez-Izquiel, 19, faces up to a year in Rikers Island after pleading guilty to second-degree assault in a Jan. 27 fight between two police officers and an immigrant group caught on camera.

Gómez-Izquiel, of Venezuela, wearing a pale prison uniform and bowing his head, testified audibly as he was led out of Manhattan Supreme Court in handcuffs during a brief hearing on Monday. He was sentenced on September 5.

Manhattan prosecutors said Gomez-Esquale was filmed grabbing one officer and kicking another during a fight outside an immigrant shelter on West 42nd Street near Seventh Avenue.

He was initially released without bail, then rearrested two weeks later for a violent robbery at a Macy’s store in Queens, where one of his accomplices allegedly beat a store security guard.

read more New York Post

See also  Brazilians apply for a Mexican tourist visa to enter the country

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

The background of the company that provided software for election fraud in the Nicolás Maduro regime
4 min read

The background of the company that provided software for election fraud in the Nicolás Maduro regime

July 29, 2024 Winston Hale
Why Andy Beshear Stands Out as a Favorite as Kamala Harris’ Running Mate
3 min read

Why Andy Beshear Stands Out as a Favorite as Kamala Harris’ Running Mate

July 28, 2024 Winston Hale
A woman has robbed a millionaire from the US military to buy houses and luxury goods
2 min read

A woman has robbed a millionaire from the US military to buy houses and luxury goods

July 28, 2024 Winston Hale

You may have missed

Google Maps Trick to Avoid Traffic and Plan Trips in Advance
3 min read

Google Maps Trick to Avoid Traffic and Plan Trips in Advance

July 30, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Brazil, Mexico, Colombia negotiate joint statement on fraud in Venezuela
3 min read

Brazil, Mexico, Colombia negotiate joint statement on fraud in Venezuela

July 30, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Venezuelan immigrant who brutally assaulted police officer in Times Square pleads guilty
1 min read

Venezuelan immigrant who brutally assaulted police officer in Times Square pleads guilty

July 30, 2024 Winston Hale
McDonald’s could bring back this popular product
2 min read

McDonald’s could bring back this popular product

July 30, 2024 Zera Pearson