Venezuelan immigrant who brutally assaulted police officer in Times Square pleads guilty

One of the immigrants who kicked a police officer during the now-infamous Times Square brawl earlier this year accepted a plea deal Monday, becoming the second suspect to admit his role in the attack.

By New York Post

Darwin Andrés Gómez-Izquiel, 19, faces up to a year in Rikers Island after pleading guilty to second-degree assault in a Jan. 27 fight between two police officers and an immigrant group caught on camera.

Gómez-Izquiel, of Venezuela, wearing a pale prison uniform and bowing his head, testified audibly as he was led out of Manhattan Supreme Court in handcuffs during a brief hearing on Monday. He was sentenced on September 5.

Manhattan prosecutors said Gomez-Esquale was filmed grabbing one officer and kicking another during a fight outside an immigrant shelter on West 42nd Street near Seventh Avenue.

He was initially released without bail, then rearrested two weeks later for a violent robbery at a Macy’s store in Queens, where one of his accomplices allegedly beat a store security guard.

