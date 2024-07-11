July 11, 2024

Venezuelan couple assumed fake identities to commit major fraud in Miami

Lane Skeldon July 11, 2024

A Venezuelan couple has been arrested for posing as investors and defrauding a couple in Miami, Florida, USA.

They are Zulay Nava, 48, and her husband Alejandro Arocha.

Nava appeared Wednesday in Miami-Dade County Criminal Court and was charged with three counts of aggravated theft: one count of theft over $100,000, one count of organized fraud scheme and one count of obtaining a prohibited advance payment involving a lender.

The crimes attributed to Nava are dated May 1, 2023, and could have been committed with her husband, Alejandro Arocha, who has already appeared in court.

According to the arrest warrant, the victim met with Arusha in April 2023, who presented himself as a purported investor specializing in the medical field. The man then introduced the victim to Nava as an independent investor. She was supposed to join in the establishment of a sophisticated cosmetic medicine center with a capital of six million dollars between different investors.

