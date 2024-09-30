Venezuela confirms the accusations against the detained Spaniards

Photo: EFE/Venezuelan Television

The Spanish Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albarez, announced that the Venezuelan government has already confirmed the identity of the Spanish citizens detained, according to Caracas, on charges of espionage as part of a plot to destabilize Nicolas Maduro.

In an interview with Catalunya Radio, the head of Spanish diplomacy explained that at the end of last week he obtained official confirmation of the arrest and filing of charges against the two Spanish citizens, as he had previously requested from his Venezuelan counterpart, Ivan Gil.

From this moment, as Albarez himself declared, “diplomatic and consular protection” for José María Pasoa Valdovinos and Andres Martinez Adasme “So that these two citizens unjustly detained in Venezuela can return to where they have always been, with their families.”

When asked about the charges they face, the Foreign Minister avoided answering by saying that His ministry must “work quietly” and detainees must also have “the right to privacy.”

He reiterated that Spanish citizens have “no relation” to “any Spanish public body, let alone the National Intelligence Centre.”

Last Friday, Albarez met in New York with Venezuelan Vice Chancellor Randre Peña and demanded that Spain be able to provide consular access to the two Spaniards detained in Venezuela, as well as inform them of the specific charges against them.

“No one doubts that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and I personally, will spare no effort until these two citizens unjustly detained in Venezuela reach the place where they should always have been, free and with their families,” Paris added, before insisting. And his situation is “unacceptable.”

Caracas announced the arrest of the two Spaniards amid escalating tensions with Madrid, after the arrival in Spain of former Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who requested political asylum in the European country after being convicted of election fraud in Venezuela. .







