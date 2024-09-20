September 20, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Vehicle importers go to Proconsumidor due to repeated delays from DGII

Vehicle importers go to Proconsumidor due to repeated delays from DGII

Zera Pearson September 20, 2024 2 min read

The Association of Importers of Used Vehicles (Asocivu) addresses the National Consumer Law Institute (ProConsumidor) in response to the repeated delays presented by the Directorate General of Internal Taxes (DGII), indicating that they have an impact on sales and alter the ongoing marketing of the vehicle import sector.

The union noted in a memo that staff shortages and internal delays at DGII have caused delays in the delivery of license plates, authentication processes and transfers, impacting buyers and end consumers.

During a visit to the establishment, Aramis Mella, President of the Association of Importers of Used Cars, explained to the CEO of ProConsumidor, Eddie Alcántara, the delicate financial situation experienced by commercial operators due to the non-compliance with commercial conditions. Delivery of plates and consequently the poor image in front of customers due to the interruptions caused by the virtual platform of the General Directorate of Investment which has not been made public.

“The restrictions on obtaining the first plate, as well as replacing the temporary plate, prevent our affiliate members from receiving the corresponding payments for financing through banks and affect our credibility with customers. In addition, users face problems when traveling on public roads when the validity of the license plate exceeds 90 days.

During the meeting with ProConsumidor, Asocivu urged to find a common solution to overcome the delay and not continue to affect the sector’s operations, in favor of full customer satisfaction.

See also  They report a 2% bonus, only for dollar cards in Cuba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Target Is Closing Stores In September: These Are The Stores That Will Go Forever
2 min read

Target Is Closing Stores In September: These Are The Stores That Will Go Forever

September 20, 2024 Zera Pearson
Moody’s gives negative outlook to Televisa
1 min read

Moody’s gives negative outlook to Televisa

September 19, 2024 Zera Pearson
Attention users and drivers! The blue check is coming to Uber
3 min read

Attention users and drivers! The blue check is coming to Uber

September 19, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

Bayern Munich have three Tigres players in their sights
2 min read

Bayern Munich have three Tigres players in their sights

September 20, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Two models flew around the moon; scientists have just revealed how it went and how it could affect astronauts
5 min read

Two models flew around the moon; scientists have just revealed how it went and how it could affect astronauts

September 20, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Social network X has appointed legal representatives in Brazil.

September 20, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Laura Richardson argues for a diplomatic solution to the political crisis in Venezuela after Maduro’s election fraud.
3 min read

Laura Richardson argues for a diplomatic solution to the political crisis in Venezuela after Maduro’s election fraud.

September 20, 2024 Winston Hale