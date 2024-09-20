Vehicle importers go to Proconsumidor due to repeated delays from DGII

The Association of Importers of Used Vehicles (Asocivu) addresses the National Consumer Law Institute (ProConsumidor) in response to the repeated delays presented by the Directorate General of Internal Taxes (DGII), indicating that they have an impact on sales and alter the ongoing marketing of the vehicle import sector.

The union noted in a memo that staff shortages and internal delays at DGII have caused delays in the delivery of license plates, authentication processes and transfers, impacting buyers and end consumers.

During a visit to the establishment, Aramis Mella, President of the Association of Importers of Used Cars, explained to the CEO of ProConsumidor, Eddie Alcántara, the delicate financial situation experienced by commercial operators due to the non-compliance with commercial conditions. Delivery of plates and consequently the poor image in front of customers due to the interruptions caused by the virtual platform of the General Directorate of Investment which has not been made public.

“The restrictions on obtaining the first plate, as well as replacing the temporary plate, prevent our affiliate members from receiving the corresponding payments for financing through banks and affect our credibility with customers. In addition, users face problems when traveling on public roads when the validity of the license plate exceeds 90 days.

During the meeting with ProConsumidor, Asocivu urged to find a common solution to overcome the delay and not continue to affect the sector’s operations, in favor of full customer satisfaction.