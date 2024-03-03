Using this trick, you will free up storage space on your iPhone

There are many tricks to optimize your iPhone's internal storage space and this is one of the best

he Our storage space on iPhone is limited It cannot be expanded. Although Apple has heard about expanding internal storage space for generations, you may find yourself in a situation where your internal storage space becomes full. If this is your case, we offer you A foolproof trick to free up space On iPhone.

one of The apps that store the most amount of data are Mal, especially if we have multiple email accounts configured. If they send you a lot of emails with attachments, it's possible that Mal is stealing a lot of storage space on your iPhone. This is what you must do to get it back.

How much space do emails take up on iPhone?

The first thing you should do is know How much emails have you stored in the Mail app on iPhone?. Depending on each user and how long you use your iPhone, you may have more or fewer emails stored. Keep in mind that in addition, Apple stores some data for each email received so you can easily search for it. So deleting them will save a lot of space.

space Settings > General > iPhone Storage You can find out which apps have stored the most data on your iPhone. Just find the mail in the list and you will see all the data it occupies.

How to free up space from emails on iPhone

Unfortunately There is no option to automatically delete emails that take up the most space On iPhone, so we only have two options to do this: either we search for them and delete them one by one, or we delete all emails at once.

Option 1: Delete emails one by one

It's not a comfortable option, but we can do it Make it more or less easy and less heavy. This is what you should do:

Access the Mail app on your iPhone. Click on the button that appears at the bottom left. Now click on the central part, on “Filtered by:”. Remove the unread filter. Press the Attachments Only key. Now press OK.

Only emails with attachments will appear. Remember that By swiping down with two fingers, you can select several emails that you should delete To free up space.

Option 2: Delete the account and add it again

This other option is faster and more effective. Yes If you delete an email account from iPhone, all emails will be deleted automatically Which you received and the space was freed up. Then you can add it again You will still be able to use it without problems and receive new emails.

To follow this option go to Settings > Mail > Accounts And enter the email account you want to delete, just click Delete Account. Once deleted, click Add Account and add that account again using your credentials.

This is undoubtedly a very effective method Get more storage space on your iPhone. But she's not the only one. There are more ways to free up storage space on iPhone, and if you apply them all, you can get some out of them GB additional.