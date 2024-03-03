4 iPhone apps that improve your Apple Music experience

Apple Music is an exceptional app, but there are some apps that could definitely be improved. Here are some recommendations.

Apple music apps

Apple Music is, without a doubt, the best optimized music app for iPhone. There are many functions such as shared lists in iOS 17, where you can enjoy songs from everyone without restrictions and each update shows excellent improvements that you can undoubtedly benefit from, but they could definitely be better thanks to third parties.

but What would you do if I told you that an excellent experience could become unbeatable? There are apps that allow you to have that extra something you need when playing your favorite songs, and now we will mention/recommend them for you.

Improve your Apple Music experience with these four apps

Although iOS comes with the native Apple Music appThere are some third-party apps that offer better experiences for those who subscribe to Apple's streaming service.

Often it's not just about musical quality. Your library can be brought to life, and you can play with it in a fun way And even improved the interface of the app so that you can use it more easily.

If you're an Apple Music subscriber and want to know how to better enjoy your music library, We show you some of the best iOS apps that will improve your experience.

SongCapsule: Rediscover your music library

SongCapsule, formerly known as Next DJ, is not just an alternative music player, but it's a revolutionary tool designed to breathe new life into your music collection. Leveraging cutting-edge algorithms, the app creates intelligent playlists and DJ Magic, mixing songs from your favorite artists and genres, helping you rediscover the songs you love.

A very cool feature of SongCapsule is the playlist of forgotten songswhich collects long-lost favorites from your library, ensuring that no gem in your library goes unnoticed.

SongCapsule Contest: Music Challenge

Developed by the creators of SongCapsule, SongCapsule Quiz revamps the classic iPod Music Quiz game For today's broadcast culture. Participants face the challenge of identifying songs from parts, with the potential to earn up to 1,000 points each round based on speed and accuracy.

The game provides information about your successes and failuresWhich makes the experience engaging and educational. Plus, it will help you listen back to that hidden gem you had in your library but never actually listened to (or deleted, if you want to save memory).

Surah: Best customization

Soor offers another attractive option for users looking to enhance Apple Music on iOS. With its highly customizable interface, users can customize the home screen, switch between light and dark themes, and rearrange playlists to their liking.

In addition to managing local music libraries, Soor allows users to merge Apple Music sectionsLike yours and new songs. Magic Mix lets you create custom playlists with extensive filtering options.

also, Soor supports many iOS home screen widgetswhich enhances iPhone customization and provides quick access to favorite music, including a nostalgic nod to Cover Flow.

Marvis: Your personalization companion

For those who subscribe to Apple Music but aren't fans of the standard music app, Marvis offers an attractive alternative. This application allows you to browse your music library Across albums, playlists, genres and more, with a customizable home screen tailored to your listening habits.

Marvis features a side menu that can be accessed via gesturesIt is ideal for one-handed use, along with an easy-to-use interface that supports both portrait and landscape orientations.

And while it doesn't improve the entire music experience, it's a perfect tool for improving what may be Apple Music's weakest point: the interface.

Conclusions

Each of these apps is a unique entity to enhance your Apple Music experience, from rediscovering beloved songs with SongCapsule to personalizing your musical journey with Marvis and Soor. Whether you want to challenge your music knowledge or simply want a more personalized listening experienceThese apps offer something for every Apple Music subscriber.

In fact, your experience can be complete, because with AI integrated into Apple Music, you can get something you never imagined before. Let's see how these apps and improvements offered by Apple give you everything you need.