On August 19, 2024, USCIS will begin accepting petitions to keep families together by submitting a new electronic form. Form I-131F will not be available at uscis.gov until August 19. USCIS does not accept other forms of family reunification. Do not submit a request for a temporary residence permit under this process before August 19, 2024.
We will publish a Filing Guide for Form I-131F (PDF, 9.33 MB)In English, on the page Keeping families together. This guide will help people prepare to file a request for a temporary permit to stay in the country through the online process. We’ve also updated key questions and answers about the process on the Bringing Families Together page. More information about keeping families together will be published in a Federal Register notice in the coming days.
Form I-131 is available for online filing only. Each petitioner, including minors, must file a separate Form I-131F, as well as maintain their own USCIS online account. Information on how to create a USCIS account online is available on the How to Create a USCIS Account Online page. There is no printed form for this process.
Protect yourself from immigration scams
We don’t want you to become a victim of immigration fraud. If you need legal advice on immigration matters, make sure the person helping you is authorized to give legal advice. Only an attorney or authorized representative employed by a firm is admitted to practice law in the United States Judiciary recognized body We can provide you with legal advice on immigration matters. Look for people who guarantee results; USCIS reviews petitions individually. Visit the Avoid Scams page for more information and resources.
Some common scams to watch out for include:
- Persons impersonating government officials: Look for people impersonating USCIS officials. USCIS will only communicate with you through official government channels and will not communicate with you through your personal social media accounts (Facebook, X, LinkedIn, etc.).
- Scam Websites: Some websites claim to be affiliated with USCIS and provide step-by-step guidance on filling out a USCIS application or petition. Make sure your information comes from or links to uscis.gov, uscis.gov/es or dhs.gov. Make sure the website address ends with .gov.
- Payment by phone or email: We will never ask you to transfer money to a person. We do not accept Western Union, MoneyGram, PayPal or gift cards as payment for immigration fees. Additionally, we will never ask you to pay someone over the phone or via email.
- Notaries public and unauthorized immigration legal professionals: In the United States, a notary public is not authorized to provide you with any legal services related to immigration benefits. Only an attorney admitted to practice law in the United States or an authorized representative working in an organization recognized by the Department of Justice can provide you with legal advice on immigration matters. For more information on how to find legal services, visit our website.
