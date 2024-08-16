USCIS Publishes Filing Guide to Keeping Families Together

On August 19, 2024, USCIS will begin accepting petitions to keep families together by submitting a new electronic form. Form I-131F will not be available at uscis.gov until August 19. USCIS does not accept other forms of family reunification. Do not submit a request for a temporary residence permit under this process before August 19, 2024.

We will publish a Filing Guide for Form I-131F (PDF, 9.33 MB)In English, on the page Keeping families together. This guide will help people prepare to file a request for a temporary permit to stay in the country through the online process. We’ve also updated key questions and answers about the process on the Bringing Families Together page. More information about keeping families together will be published in a Federal Register notice in the coming days.

Form I-131 is available for online filing only. Each petitioner, including minors, must file a separate Form I-131F, as well as maintain their own USCIS online account. Information on how to create a USCIS account online is available on the How to Create a USCIS Account Online page. There is no printed form for this process.

Protect yourself from immigration scams

We don’t want you to become a victim of immigration fraud. If you need legal advice on immigration matters, make sure the person helping you is authorized to give legal advice. Only an attorney or authorized representative employed by a firm is admitted to practice law in the United States Judiciary recognized body We can provide you with legal advice on immigration matters. Look for people who guarantee results; USCIS reviews petitions individually. Visit the Avoid Scams page for more information and resources.

