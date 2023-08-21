USA: Trump remains ahead in Republican race | AlMomento.net

Donald Trump

Miami, August 20.- Former US President Donald Trump has received 50 percentage points from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has harassed him in the final Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. And away, according to a recent YouGov survey for CBS.

Trump leads the way among Republican voters with 62 percent voting intention, compared to 16 percent for DeSantis. The remaining contenders, from former Vice President Mike Pence to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, have yet to reach double digits less than a year after the voting process closes on June 11, 2024.

And nine-in-ten Republican voters want Trump to come up with their own plans instead of attacking him. That settled his loss to Joe Biden in 2020.

On this last point, 77 percent of Republican voters say Trump is being victimized by political persecution and that they do not recognize Joe Biden as the legitimate president of the United States, and that he has not acted unconstitutionally in any way. Nine in ten voters believe “things were better with Trump,” and 60 percent see him as the most qualified candidate to take on Biden for the White House next year.

Finally, Republican voters rank rising inflation as their top concern (86 percent), followed by violent crime (83 percent) and illegal immigration (81 percent).

