August 21, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

USA: Trump remains ahead in Republican race | AlMomento.net

USA: Trump remains ahead in Republican race | AlMomento.net

Winston Hale August 21, 2023 1 min read

Donald Trump

Miami, August 20.- Former US President Donald Trump has received 50 percentage points from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has harassed him in the final Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. And away, according to a recent YouGov survey for CBS.

Trump leads the way among Republican voters with 62 percent voting intention, compared to 16 percent for DeSantis. The remaining contenders, from former Vice President Mike Pence to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, have yet to reach double digits less than a year after the voting process closes on June 11, 2024.

And nine-in-ten Republican voters want Trump to come up with their own plans instead of attacking him. That settled his loss to Joe Biden in 2020.

On this last point, 77 percent of Republican voters say Trump is being victimized by political persecution and that they do not recognize Joe Biden as the legitimate president of the United States, and that he has not acted unconstitutionally in any way. Nine in ten voters believe “things were better with Trump,” and 60 percent see him as the most qualified candidate to take on Biden for the White House next year.

Finally, Republican voters rank rising inflation as their top concern (86 percent), followed by violent crime (83 percent) and illegal immigration (81 percent).

Morning time





See also  Who will protect $2 billion Powerball winner Edwin Castro? | composition

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Details of the meeting between Vice President Marquez and the US Congress.

August 20, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

“Jimmy Carter and his wife are in “final chapter” of their lives, according to grandson” | Daily list

August 20, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

“Jimmy Carter and his wife are in “final chapter” of their lives, according to grandson” | Daily list

August 20, 2023 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

These are the best AirPods for exercising

August 21, 2023 Roger Rehbein
1 min read

USA: Trump remains ahead in Republican race | AlMomento.net

August 21, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Five times your recharge balance + 25 GB rewards and unlimited internet

August 21, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

If you are an iPhone user, you can get compensated on “batterygate”. Find out if you qualify

August 21, 2023 Zera Pearson