USA Social Security in July 2024: Who will receive a double payment in the first week of the month | USA | Advice

July is approaching Social Security Administration (SSA) As everything indicates that the two deposits will be delivered in the first week of the month, it is already preparing to send the new payments.

Who will receive a double payment from the SSA?

It should be noted that these deposits are focused on retired workers and those who are inactive due to disability. In particular, payments are made to beneficiaries Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) And Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

When will the deposit be released?

The SSA It sends the first two payments in the first week of July and the rest on the second, third and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

According to the payment calendar, the payment for the payment will be sent on the first day of the month. Supplemental Security Income (SSI)So in July they will be sent on Monday 1st.

Likewise, it is important to note that the deposits of those who started receiving their payments before Wednesday, July 3, 1997, should these beneficiaries also receive payments. SSIYou will see both payments in your accounts in the first week of the next month.

Credit: Youtube | Vox

Payment calendar