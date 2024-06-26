USA Social Security in July 2024: Who will receive a double payment in the first week of the month | USA | Advice

July is approaching Social Security Administration (SSA) As everything indicates that the two deposits will be delivered in the first week of the month, it is already preparing to send the new payments.
Who will receive a double payment from the SSA?
It should be noted that these deposits are focused on retired workers and those who are inactive due to disability. In particular, payments are made to beneficiaries Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) And Supplemental Security Income (SSI).
When will the deposit be released?
The SSA It sends the first two payments in the first week of July and the rest on the second, third and fourth Wednesdays of the month.
According to the payment calendar, the payment for the payment will be sent on the first day of the month. Supplemental Security Income (SSI)So in July they will be sent on Monday 1st.
Likewise, it is important to note that the deposits of those who started receiving their payments before Wednesday, July 3, 1997, should these beneficiaries also receive payments. SSIYou will see both payments in your accounts in the first week of the next month.
Credit: Youtube | Vox
Payment calendar
- Monday, July 1: SSI beneficiaries
- Wednesday, July 3: Beneficiaries who started receiving payments before May 1997
- Wednesday, July 10: Beneficiaries with date of birth between 1st and 10th
- Wednesday, July 17: Beneficiaries with date of birth between 11th and 20th
- Wednesday, July 24: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between 21 and 31
“Music ninja. Analyst. Typical coffee lover. Travel evangelist. Proud explorer.”
More Stories
They reveal which cities in Florida are the most pessimistic
Good News for Immigrants Over 50 Applying for US Citizenship | US Citizenship 2024 | Biden settlement | New Immigration Law | Visa 2024 | US Citizenship | US Visa 2024 | How to Get US Citizenship | America
Realizing that he was undocumented due to this practice, they deported him from the United States.