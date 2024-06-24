USA 2024 | USCIS Automatically Extends Work Permits to 5 Countries: El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras, Nepal, and Sudan | United States | More data | United States of America

Department of Immigration and Citizenship (Uscisfor its abbreviation in English) extended business authorization documents, under Temporary protection status (TPS), to El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua and Sudan.
Government United State Announcement of renewal Work Permit For immigrants from El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras, Nepal and Sudan who have Temporary protection status (TPS, for its abbreviation in English).
Through the Department of Immigration and Citizenship (yoskis)reported this new procedure that extends the validity of Work authorization document (EAD) for this group of people until March 2025
What does the new USCIS scale mean?
More than 300,000 immigrants from these countries who have… Temporary protection status (TPS). This is a humanitarian program that grants temporary permits to live and work United State For people affected by circumstances that make their return unsafe, such as armed conflicts, natural disasters, epidemics or other exceptional circumstances.
In June of last year, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that it was expanding protections for these people, who reside in… United States of America It was in danger after the previous government Donald Trump (2017-2021) They will try to withdraw their immigration benefit.
In this sense, Uscis He reminded beneficiaries who have not yet renewed protection that they can do so now. He specified that although re-registration periods expire on different dates depending on the country, they all do Work permits It runs until the same date: March 9, 2025. You can find more details about the latest immigration announcement at this connection.
Specialized with more than five years of experience in the field of communication and journalism. Currently, he is editor of breaking news and regular content about the United States and Mexico, focusing on immigration issues, procedures, and services. He writes from Lima, Peru. Proficiency in Spanish and English.
“Music buff. Social media lover. Web specialist. Analyst. Organizer. Travel trailblazer.”
