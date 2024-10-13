US to deploy anti-missile system in Israel to counter Iranian attack

“Tonight it became known that the United States will immediately deliver THAAD anti-aircraft defense batteries to Israel to help intercept ballistic missiles,” Ynet and Channel 12 media cited US sources as saying, without specifying the US government. Confirm or deny the information directly about it.

Israeli media reported this Saturday that the United States plans to deploy an anti-missile system in Israel to strengthen its response capability against possible attacks by Iran.

The anti-missile system that can be deployed is the Terminal High Altitude Air Defense (THAAD), which consists of two self-propelled rocket launchers, a command control and a radar.

According to local press, the system is capable of intercepting intermediate and short-range missiles.

“The move, aimed at bolstering the Jewish state’s defenses against Iranian missiles, is what Washington believes will make Israel’s action in Iran more forceful,” notes The Times of Israel.

Israel has had a radar system linked to THAAD since 2012, but this is the first time the country has deployed a missile battery complete with interceptors.

Two weeks ago, the Israeli military launched an offensive with a relentless bombing campaign against southern Lebanon and the southern suburbs of Beirut.

The conflict worsened with an Israeli army ground invasion of southern Lebanon on October 1, and Israeli bombing of the neighboring country intensified. EFE