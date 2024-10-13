October 13, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

US to deploy anti-missile system in Israel to counter Iranian attack

US to deploy anti-missile system in Israel to counter Iranian attack

Winston Hale October 13, 2024 2 min read

Washington, USA.

Israeli media reported this Saturday that the United States plans to deploy an anti-missile system in Israel to strengthen its response capability against possible attacks by Iran.

“Tonight it became known that the United States will immediately deliver THAAD anti-aircraft defense batteries to Israel to help intercept ballistic missiles,” Ynet and Channel 12 media cited US sources as saying, without specifying the US government. Confirm or deny the information directly about it.

Palestine celebrates Nicaragua’s decision to cut ties with Israel

The anti-missile system that can be deployed is the Terminal High Altitude Air Defense (THAAD), which consists of two self-propelled rocket launchers, a command control and a radar.

According to local press, the system is capable of intercepting intermediate and short-range missiles.

“The move, aimed at bolstering the Jewish state’s defenses against Iranian missiles, is what Washington believes will make Israel’s action in Iran more forceful,” notes The Times of Israel.

Israel has had a radar system linked to THAAD since 2012, but this is the first time the country has deployed a missile battery complete with interceptors.

Two weeks ago, the Israeli military launched an offensive with a relentless bombing campaign against southern Lebanon and the southern suburbs of Beirut.

The conflict worsened with an Israeli army ground invasion of southern Lebanon on October 1, and Israeli bombing of the neighboring country intensified. EFE

See also  A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of New Zealand

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Trump demonizes immigrants, accuses them of “infesting” the country – DW – 10/12/2024
2 min read

Trump demonizes immigrants, accuses them of “infesting” the country – DW – 10/12/2024

October 12, 2024 Winston Hale
Kamala Harris stars in her second cover of Vogue, and it couldn’t be more different than the first one
3 min read

Kamala Harris stars in her second cover of Vogue, and it couldn’t be more different than the first one

October 12, 2024 Winston Hale
Expert explains why you should leave the US before your humanitarian parole expires
2 min read

Expert explains why you should leave the US before your humanitarian parole expires

October 11, 2024 Winston Hale

You may have missed

They weigh in with appreciations and special mentions for Formosa students at the National Science Fair – Agenfor
2 min read

They weigh in with appreciations and special mentions for Formosa students at the National Science Fair – Agenfor

October 13, 2024 Zera Pearson
Mexico vs. Valencia: Equal qualifications
3 min read

Mexico vs. Valencia: Equal qualifications

October 13, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
A massive amount of data has been leaked from Game Freak • Pokémon Center games
2 min read

A massive amount of data has been leaked from Game Freak • Pokémon Center games

October 13, 2024 Roger Rehbein
You represent the great hope for change
1 min read

You represent the great hope for change

October 13, 2024 Phyllis Ward