US Social Security Beneficiaries on Alert Over Alleged Hack, Mass Database Theft

A new cyber attack has put beneficiaries of Social Security in the United States.

A hacker group Known as “USDoD” hHe claimed to have hacked an alarming amount of Americans’ personal data, including phone numbers. Social Security And physical addresses.

Social Security in the United States: 2.7 Billion Records Stolen

​

The hacking group “USDoD” has announced its claims about the theft of 2.7 billion From personal records. This information is supposed to include sensitive details such as phone numbers. Social Security and physical addresses, affecting a large number of American citizens.

The data was reportedly stolen from the National Public Data database, a data broker that provides personal information to employers, private investigators and personnel agencies.

The hacked database contains a wide range of personal data that is now in the hands of criminals.

Hackers who operate under the name ‘US dollar, They announced that they were offering the stolen records for sale. This raised serious concerns about the potential for exploitation of this information and the impact on the personal safety of those affected.

The authorities are assessing the extent to which the pirate And take the necessary measures to protect citizens.





Read also

Daniel Ballesteros

Social Security beneficiaries in the United States of America, on alert

​

the Social Security Beneficiaries Anyone who suspects their information has been compromised should be alert for signs of potential fraud.

It is recommended that you monitor your credit reports closely and contact authorities for guidance on how to protect your personal information.

How do I know if someone is using my Social Security?

Check your credit history

Request a free credit report from AnnualCreditReport.com, a federally-sanctioned site. You can get a free report from the three major credit bureaus (Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion) once a year.

Check to see if there are any credit accounts, loans or cards that you haven’t applied for or used.

Monitor your financial accounts

Review your bank and credit card statements carefully. Look for suspicious or unauthorized transactions.

Set up alerts with your banks to notify you of any unusual activity.

Review your Social Security earnings record.

Request a statement from the Social Security Administration (SSA). This will allow you to check whether the earnings shown on your record match your records. If you see income you don’t recognize, it could be a sign that someone else is using your Social Security number.

Reporting Tax Problems

If you receive a letter from the IRS saying you owe taxes on income you don’t recognize, or if your return was rejected because someone already filed using your Social Security number, it’s possible your number has been compromised.

Use identity theft protection services.

Consider signing up for an identity monitoring service that can alert you to unauthorized use of your SSN.

Consult with IRS Identity Protection Service

If you suspect that someone has used your Social Security number to file a fraudulent tax return, you can contact the IRS Identity Protection Service.

Submit a fraud report

If you confirm that someone is using your Social Security Number (SSN), file a report with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) through IdentityTheft.gov.

Block or freeze your credit