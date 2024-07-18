US Soccer in talks with Patrick Vieira as potential U.S. head coach | Team Toden USA

July 19, 2024

US Soccer in talks with Patrick Vieira as potential U.S. head coach

Cassandra Curtis July 18, 2024 1 min read

United State Two years and one day separate us from celebrating the Champions League final World Cup 2026 At MetLife in New York, that’s where the USMNT aim to make history in their second World Cup on home soil. All that’s left is to decide who will lead the All-Stars and Stripes team to that destination.

After Jurgen Klopp’s rejection of the US Federation. Michele Giannoni From TUDN it is reported that the three main candidates for the USA seat are Steve Cherundolo of LAFC, Wilfried Nancy of Columbus Crew and Patrick Vieira Strasbourg of the French first division. Well, it seems that the latter is starting to benefit from keeping the national coach position.

According to information from Michel Giannone, the French world champion and former Arsenal player, Patrick Vieira has ended his relationship as a strategist in Strasbourg and is in negotiations with the US Soccer Federation to be the new coach of the national team. United State.

It is important to note that nothing has been finalized yet, but talks are going in the right direction and very soon there could be news of Vieira taking over as coach of the Stars and Stripes for the next World Cup in 2026.

