US orders immediate inspection of 895 Boeing 787s (EFE/FILE)



US officials ordered an immediate review on Monday 895 aircraft from Boeing’s 787 family To check the operation of Pilot and co-pilot seats After the Ladam Airlines crash in March.

The investigations are required after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that “uncontrolled movement of the captain’s seat caused a rapid descent.”

Therefore, an “Airworthiness Directive with immediate effect” was issued for certain aircraft. Boeing 787-8, 787-9 and 787-10.

The order said that the airlines operating these flights should inspect the captain’s and co-pilot’s seats for missing or broken switch covers within the next 30 days.

The FAA indicated that 158 ​​aircraft affected by the orders are registered in the United States and 737 are registered in other countries around the world.

In March, a Ladam Airlines 787-9 crashed mid-air while in flight Australia – New Zealand, Deals 50 damage.

After investigating the incident, the FAA determined that the incident had occurred A crew member inadvertently touched a switch on the pilot’s seat It does not have a lid to prevent accidental operation.

A passenger shows his injuries after an incident on a LATAM Airlines Boeing 787 in Auckland, New Zealand, March 11, 2024, in this picture obtained from social networks (via Brian Adam Jocutt/REUTERS)

The switch cut off the plane’s autopilot, and the plane eventually crashed. The FAA has received reports of similar incidents on other Boeing 787s.

The plane fell about 100 meters away About three seconds ago the pilots were able to regain control.

Since that incident, the FAA has received reports from Boeing Four additional cases of “uncontrolled horizontal movement”. The captain’s and first officer’s seats, the company said.

Three incidents were due “Loose” switch covers on seatTwo other incidents remain under investigation, the FAA said.

“Involuntary and sustained movement of the seat,” the FAA said, “may cause changes in flight caused by involuntary and sudden movements of the flight control, resulting in a rapid descent of the aircraft and serious injury to passengers and crew.”

“The FAA is issuing this airworthiness directive to address the unsafe condition of these products,” the agency added.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Also, on August 12, a Boeing 787 Singapore Airlines There was a technical glitch during landing at Narita, one of the two international airports TokyoThere were no injuries, according to a fire department statement cited by the agency Kyoto.

Firefighters indicated that they detected white smoke coming from the left engine of the commercial airliner, which was carrying 276 people, including passengers and crew.

The problem affected Singapore Airlines Flight 638, en route between Singapore’s Changi Airport and Narita, which was forced to Close the airport’s runway B for approximately 50 minutes According to the company that operates the aerodrome, the 787 had to be towed.

In turn, Japan’s Ministry of Regions, Infrastructure, Tourism and Transport reported that tire remnants were found on the runway where the plane landed.

(With information from EFE and AFP)