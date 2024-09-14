US Embassy in Havana reports on new documents

Officials of the US Embassy in Havana, the capital of Cuba, warned on their social networks about the new USCIS documents, which will be active and necessary recently.

The diplomatic headquarters recalled in its profile facebook, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced that effective October 1, 2024, the updated version of Form I-539 will only accept applications for extension or adjustment of nonimmigrant status. The required version will be on July 27, 2024.

Those who need to complete this procedure should ensure that they use the latest version of the form to avoid delays or problems with their applications. It is recommended to visit the official USCIS website to access the updated form or file online.

“Remember! Beginning October 1, 2024, USCIS will only accept the 07/27/2024 version of Form I-539. Visit this to get the updated version of the form or submit it online connection“, it reads.

US Embassy in Havana on new USCIS document

