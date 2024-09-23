US Election: Trump says he will not run again if he loses the presidential election

image source, Brian Snyder/Reuters photo caption, Trump at a campaign event in North Carolina on Saturday.

Former President Donald Trump has said that if he loses the US presidential election to be held this November, he does not expect to run in the 2028 election.

Trump, 78, has been the Republican nominee for three consecutive national elections and has transformed the party in the past eight years.

Asked in an interview with Sinclair Media Group if he could expect another candidate if he loses to Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, the former president replied: “No, I don’t think so. I think … it will happen. Let it be.”

And he added:I never saw it“.

However, he indicated that “hopefully, we’re going to be very successful.”

US law prohibits presidents from serving more than two terms, so if he wins, he will not be able to run in the 2028 election.

In the past, the real estate mogul rarely conceded the prospect of losing an election.

In fact, he has often taken to galvanizing his supporters through speeches and social media posts in which he promises to win the election.

But he mentioned that there is a chance of defeat for the second time in four days.

During an event hosted by the American Israel Council on Thursday, the Republican leader hinted at the possibility of a defeat, suggesting that such a defeat would be part of the Jewish electorate.

"Do you know what will happen if I don't win this election?" Many media reported that.

image source, Hunter de Cohn/EPA photo caption, In North Carolina on Saturday, Trump impressed many of his supporters.

“If that happens the Jews will see a lot, because 40% (support) means 60% vote for the enemy.”

Those comments were criticized by the Harris campaign and the American Jewish Committee and the Anti-Defamation League.

Trump’s admission of potential defeat would reflect that How Democratic Perspectives Have Changed Harris has since become his nominee, following President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the race for the White House.

His campaign raised more than $190 million in August, compared to $130 million for the Trump campaign and its affiliates.

In national polling averages tracked by the BBC, Harris leads TrumpAnd a poll released on Sunday by US network CBS showed him leading Trump at 52% compared to 48% nationally.

In key US states that appear to be decisive for the overall outcome, Harris has a 51% to 49% lead, up slightly from 50% in a similar poll conducted last month by the BBC’s news partner CBS.

Another poll released on Sunday by American network NBC showed Harris leading Trump by five percentage points nationwide.

48% of registered voters view him favorably, up from 32% in July.

After the September 11, 2001 attacks, then-President George W. This is the biggest improvement since sympathy for Bush rose.

But, like other polls, the NBC poll showed that Trump had a clear lead among voters on some of the election's biggest issues, including the economy, cost of living and immigration.

The BBC has contacted the Trump campaign for comment on the poll data.