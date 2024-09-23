September 23, 2024

US Election: Trump says he will not run again if he loses the presidential election

Winston Hale September 23, 2024 3 min read
Former President Donald Trump has said that if he loses the US presidential election to be held this November, he does not expect to run in the 2028 election.

Trump, 78, has been the Republican nominee for three consecutive national elections and has transformed the party in the past eight years.

Asked in an interview with Sinclair Media Group if he could expect another candidate if he loses to Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, the former president replied: “No, I don’t think so. I think … it will happen. Let it be.”

And he added:I never saw it“.

