US Earthquake Live, February 26 – Tremors reported in past hour via USGS | United States Geological Survey | composition

America According to a study conducted by researchers, it is one of the countries in the world that experiences 2,000 tremors per year. United States Geological Survey (USGS). The reason for the frequent occurrence of earthquakes in the territories of the states California, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Oregon This is due to the geographic location of the San Andreas Fault, which belongs to the Pacific Ring of Fire and the North American Tectonic Plate.

Tremors in America today, February 26

In this article, you will find a detailed real-time report on seismic activity Today, Monday, February 26, in America. All mentioned are confirmed with interactive map USGS Late Earthquakes and warning system ShakeAlert.

How can I contact the US Geological Survey (USGS)?

If you want more information about seismology, you should get in touch Phone 1-888-275-8747 (Option 2) or 1-888-392-8545 (Web Chat) . You can write Email [email protected] corresponds to United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Hours of Operation: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern Time, excluding holidays.

Address: USGS National Center 12201 Sunrise Valley Drive Reston, Virginia 2019.

Which US states have earthquake warnings?

ShakeAlert provides the latest data on tremors in the following states: California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Idaho, Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, and Montana.

Remember to consult the instructions provided by the US government to prepare before, during and after an earthquake. Always stay calm and send that peace of mind to your loved ones. Prepare an emergency bag with food, clothing and a first aid kit. Call the nearest authorities in your area to respond to emergencies.

ShakeAlert It operates under a network of seismographs by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) to detect earthquakes and send real-time alerts to smartphones and other devices.

What to do in case of a strong earthquake in America?

Based on information provided by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), I share with you the following recommendations on what to do during an earthquake.

Stay calm and find a place for seismic protection.

Lean against a wall or under a sturdy desk or table

Turn off the electricity and close the water and gas valves.

If you are on the street, stay away from buildings, poles and power cables.

If you are at a mass event, the person should stay in place and protect their head and neck with their hands. Also, you must follow the instructions of those in charge of security at that location.

Create a family emergency plan and practice it regularly

If you are driving on a subway, bridge or highway, you must slow down and stop after exiting the area.

Keep an emergency kit in your home, car and workplace

What should I bring in my emergency bag?

Food and beverages : Sufficient for at least 24 hours, including nonperishable foods such as cereal bars, cookies, dried fruit, nuts, and bottled water.

Clothes and coat : Enough to cover you for at least 24 hours, including warm clothing such as a jacket, sweater, scarf and gloves.

Personal hygiene products : Including toilet paper, toothpaste, toothbrush, soap, towels etc.

first aid kit : Basic components for treating minor wounds, bandages, cloth, alcohol, plasters etc.

Important documents : Copies of identity documents, medical insurance etc.

Money : If there is no access to ATMs.

Flashlight and spare batteries : Lighting should be done in case of power cut.

Portable radio with spare batteries: Stay up to date with the latest news and alerts.

Whistle : To ask for help in an emergency.

Other optional items: map of the area, pet first aid kit, etc.

