Maduro says Barcelona and Puerto La Cruz gave New York “three kicks”

Nicolás Maduro said this Wednesday that Barcelona and Puerto La Cruz are giving New York “three kicks” to be “beautiful, resilient and prosperous”.

lapatilla.com

During a broadcast, he called on Venezuelan immigrants to return to the country so that “we can face what we have to face.”

“The first thing I said is that Barcelona and Puerto La Cruz together are so beautiful, resilient and prosperous that they give New York three kicks,” he commented.

“What are you going to do to get hives there? Come here as brothers and let us face what we have to face with the dignity and affection we have as a family,” he added.

Maduro asked the United States for the umpteenth time to “remove all sanctions,” with the promise that all migrants would return to Venezuela “in a year at last.”

“The second thing I would say to the elites that run the United States, the one that is now and the one that will come, is to remove all the sanctions against the Venezuelan economy and society. “Finally within a year you will see that this problem will end and all those immigrants will return to Venezuela with investment and development,” he said.