Driver slapped for migrant smuggling

The U.S. Border Patrol announced this weekend the first case in the El Paso sector of a new U.S. policy of revoking visas for transporters caught with undocumented immigrants.

The case involved a Mexican driving a semi-trailer truck who secretly transported 13 people without the necessary documents to live in the United States.

“Mexican driver will be prosecuted and his cross-border visa revoked for smuggling” declared The El Paso Department of the Border Patrol after the arrest in Las Cruces.

Visa cancellations for transporting immigrants from Mexico to the United States

According to a new article in the United States Immigration and Nationality Act, the policy took effect on February 21, 2024, and limits visas to owners, executives and employees of air, ground and transportation companies that provide services to people. with intent to immigrate irregularly to the United States.