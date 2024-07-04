July 5, 2024

US Citizenship 2024 USA | Uscis appeal to people getting citizenship this week | See here | USA | America

Winston Hale July 4, 2024

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Natural festivals Nationwide for Independence Day 2024.

This week, especially on July 4th, significant numbers of immigrants will participate in naturalization ceremonies (American citizenship) which arranges Citizenship and Immigration Service America (USCIS, its abbreviation in English).

It is an important event for the country as it welcomes more 11,000 new citizens Reaffirms Uscis’ commitment to promoting the benefits of U.S. citizenship to all who qualify.

What does Uscis ask of citizens who receive a certificate of naturalization?

Uscis has posted very valuable information on naturalization on its website. And, at the same time, he gives advice to immigrants who become Americans and makes some special requests.

First of allUscis asks for new citizens Official website. “You can find resources that serve as guides for new US citizens“.

SecondAsking all participants Tag Uscis accounts by uploading your story, photo or video: Twitter (@uscis_es), Instagram (@uscis.es) and Facebook (@USCIS). Also, asks Uskis Use the hashtag #New USCitizen.

Finally, he invites new American citizens to read the Citizen’s Almanac https://www.uscis.gov/es/ciudadania

It contains information about the history, people and events that shaped our country and the important rights and responsibilities you now have as an American citizen.“, explains Uscis.

