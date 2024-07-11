Uruguay and Colombia squads confirmed for Copa America 2024 semi-finals

Marcelo Bielsatrainer UruguayHe will not be able to rely on two defensive pillars in the semi-finals of the 2024 Copa America. ColombiaHe will be absent on Wednesday, July 10th. Ronald Araujo And Nahitan Nandez.

Araujodefender of F.C.BHe won the position during this America’s Cup To a historical example Jose Maria JimenezBut he was injured last Saturday during the first half of the match against BrazilConfirmation of muscle injury. Bielsa He will turn to Guzema to fill this position.





Nandiz He was knocked out with a brutal iron fist. RodrigoOn the right side can appear. Guillermo Varelawho has already added minutes in this tournament.

Colombia Seeking to raise the second America’s Cupwhile Uruguay He wants his number 16. the sky is blue It’s not just a number, though, as on the other side of the table, Argentina are also on their way to 16th place.

There is no doubt that the stars are burdened with the light blue shirt, but in the last two confrontations they faced each other with direct elimination, and whoever smiled was Colombia.

And the last one is in the quarter-finals Copa America 2021On penalties after a goalless draw in regular time. The other precedent was in the round of 16. world Cup 2014in Brazil2-0 with two great goals James RodriguezIt was the match that put Cocotinho on the world stage and earned him a ticket to the World Cup. real madrid.





Do good America’s Cup “It’s about winning it. It’s not an abstract concept. The goal is to win every game we play and the players know that.” Nestor Lawrence In the preliminary match against Uruguay.

The Argentine coach explained that the main virtue of Colombia It’s the camaraderie: “In this team, they kill themselves for their teammates. We’ve worked a lot on that since the beginning. That’s how I feel about football technically.”

The winner of this series will face Argentina In the end. While whoever loses will play against him. CanadaSaturday for third place.

Colombia vs Uruguay: Match Line-ups

Colombia squad: Camilo Vargas; Johan Mujica, Carlos Cuesta, Davinson Sanchez, Jefferson Lerma; John Arias, Mateus Uribe, Richard Rios; Luis Diaz, John Cordoba, and James Rodriguez.

Uruguay squad: Sergio Rocher; Sebastian Caceres, Matias Oliveira, Jose Maria Gimenez, Manuel Ugarte; Federico Valverde, Nicolas de la Cruz, Rodrigo Bentancur; Maximiliano Araujo, Darwin Nunez and Facundo Pellistri.