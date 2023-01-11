UOH Natural Sciences Pedagogy Students Learn About the Biodiversity of the Coquimbo Region – G5noticias

During four days, the group visited various sites of scientific and educational importance.

The Coquimbo region is among the 25 regions of greatest biodiversity worldwide. The total flora native (1,478 species) and naturalized (244 species) from this region comprises just over 30% of the species found in the flora of mainland Chile.

To learn about and explore this biodiversity, students from O’Higgins State University’s (UOH) Natural Sciences Pedagogy course visited several iconic places in this region, framed in the themes of Biota, Heritage and Biodiversity, both of which are part of the curriculum. .

The group visited the Elqui Valley, where they were able to observe vineyards planted and towns that for years combined agriculture and tourism, as one of the most visited destinations in Chile; Casa Escuela Gabriela Mistral, where the national poet lived and worked during her early years; Humboldt Penguin National Reserve, where they were able to see a large number of sea lions on Isla Choros and Isla Damas, as well as a variety of birds, including the Humboldt Penguin and Pischasca National Monument, which covers 120 hectares and is located on a geological formation dating back to 80 million years ago, it is called Veneta, of volcanic and sedimentary origin.

“This was O’Higgins’ first pedagogical outing outside of the O’Higgins district, among many who plan to obtain the degree, seeing this as a milestone in their training as professionals in this period of the curriculum. We want to promote nature as a learning environment, as a natural laboratory,” noted Alejandra Rojas, Course Chair of Natural Science Pedagogy at Uhaa University.