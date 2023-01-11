These are the foods you should avoid before bed

What if sleep also depends on diet? Many experts agree that eating a light dinner is recommended for both Keeping our weight at bay to promote sleep.

As the Spanish Heart Foundation reminds us, it is essential to take into account the hours of eating: “Numerous studies have shown a relationship between meal timing and susceptibility to certain diseases such as diabetes and obesity. For this discipline, which consists in respecting the natural rhythm of the organism and eating food When the body is better prepared to absorb them, this is known as chrononutrition.”

But what kind of food should we keep in mind at night? Lear Lopez IranzoDietitian at the FEMM ClinicHe gives us the answer.

Should I get rid of some before bed? Can others help us sleep?

Some foods can affect sleep quality while others can help us get more restful sleep. Things to avoid before bed are:

Foods high in caffeine : A stimulant that can interfere with the ability to sleep. It is important that if you are having trouble sleeping, do not drink caffeinated beverages such as coffee, tea and energy drinks at least 6 hours before bedtime.

Fatty or fried foods These foods can be difficult to digest and can cause indigestion, which affects sleep.

spicy foodThey can irritate the stomach and cause heartburn, so they can interfere with sleep.

On the contrary, these foods can help you sleep:

Tryptophan-rich foods : This is an amino acid that the body uses to produce serotonin and melatonin, two hormones that can help promote restful sleep. and he? Milk, flax seeds, eggs, chicken, tuna, almonds.

Carbohydrate rich foods These can help increase serotonin production, which can promote more restful sleep. We find healthy carbs in fruits, vegetables and whole grains.

some herbs Like chamomile, valerian, peppermint help promote a more relaxing sleep.

Some foods should definitely leave our diet?

Yes, there are some foods that are considered unhealthy and it is best to limit them in your daily diet.

This group includes foods High in processed, saturated and trans fats, and added sugarswhich has been significantly modified and has lost almost all of its advantages.

It is advisable to choose natural, fresh or minimally processed foods. However, there is no need to completely eliminate any type of food from your diet, rather try to moderate your consumption and choose healthy options most of the time.

The key is to eat a variety of foods from all the food groups,” she explains.

