University President Delivers New Technological Equipment to the Faculty of Science

“UAEMex was created as an advanced institution whose infrastructure allows the formation of high-quality human capital, the conduct of frontier research and the provision of services with a high scientific and technological content to the Mexican society,” said the university’s rector, Carlos Eduardo Barrera Díaz, when he led the reading of the second annual activity report of the director of the Faculty of Sciences, Luis Enrique Díaz Sánchez.

Prior to this transparency exercise, Barrera Díaz delivered 20 advanced computers to enhance the activities of the Digital Languages ​​Laboratory, as well as 15 secretarial chairs, five tables with umbrellas, five writing desks and 100 new desks to improve the facilities of this academic space, for the benefit of its student, teaching and administrative community.

The President of UAEMex University recognized the College of Science for maintaining 100 percent enrollment rates in quality programs, as the four degrees it offers are accredited, with the Biology degree standing out for its international recognition, in addition to existing graduate programs, such as the Master and Doctorate in Science, and the Master and Doctorate in Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.

He also highlighted the recognition received by the Mandra Center for Digital Innovation as a National Laboratory for Education, Innovation and Application of High-Performance Computing (EICAR), by the National Council for Humanities, Science and Technology (Conahcyt), as the third space within UAEMex recognized for its exemplary scientific and technological work in the Republic of Mexico.

In this sense, Barrera Díaz explained that UAEMex is an institution of educational excellence; this is reflected in the results of the Times Higher Education (THE) ranking, which places the Autonomous University of Mexico in first place among public universities, as well as in third place with the greatest contribution to sustainability and effectively meeting the development goals of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) of the United Nations (UN).

In this second year of activities, Diaz Sanchez explained that the College of Science has reached 1,301 students, 53 percent of whom are men and 47 percent are women, all of whom have an academic teaching program.

Regarding its teaching community, the Director of the Faculty of Sciences stated that it is made up of 120 professors who provide up-to-date and high-quality knowledge, thanks to continuous training to develop teaching and digital skills; in addition, there are 74 full-time people, 63% of whom belong to the National System of Researchers (SNII).

The ceremony was attended by Secretary of Administration Erendira Fierro Moreno; Government Advisor Professor Aaron Gomez Diaz; Government Advisor Student Brenda Trujillo Gomez; former Directors of the Faculty of Science; members of the Cabinet and the Faculty of Management, as well as the university community.

(Image: Private Portal)